Choom Brings Premium Retail Cannabis to Vancouver, B.C. With The Launch of Its Flagship Retail Location

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Choom™ (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), one of Canada’s leading recreational cannabis retailers, is pleased to announce the launch of its flagship retail store in the Olympic Village neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. (191 West 2nd Avenue). The company is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through curated retail environments and in-store educators, trained to provide a personalized client experience. The location will highlight cannabis favourites from local, B.C. licensed producers, as well as products by some of North America’s leading cannabis brands – including Whistler Cannabis, San Raphael ‘71 and Dosist, to name a few. To date, Choom now has 18 retail locations across Alberta, Ontario, and B.C., with an aggressive growth plan to increase its national footprint over the next three to five years.Today’s store opening follows the company’s recent acquisition of a flagship location in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and is the first of six stores planned for B.C.“Today, the Choom team celebrates another exciting milestone with the opening of our flagship store in our hometown of Vancouver, B.C.,” said Corey Gillon, CEO of Choom. “Thanks to the world-class, retail expertise of our team, we are excited to share a reinvigorated version of the Choom brand – one that is founded on providing an elevated retail experience, positioning Choom as a leader in the retail cannabis space. From the novice user to the more experienced, our goal with Choom is to create a unique, welcoming environment for our customers that is rooted in our company’s ethos.”Through thoughtful brand storytelling, Choom encourages cannabis consumers to embrace an active lifestyle – one that is inspired by the social activities and pastimes of Hawaii’s famous “Choom Gang”. Choom’s company culture and vast product offering also embody a culture of inclusivity, catering to all cannabis consumers. Outfitted with premium furnishings, Choom’s Vancouver flagship store will provide customers with an elevated experience – by bringing style and sophistication to the Canadian recreational cannabis market. As part of the experience, Choom’s flagship location will offer click-and-collect services to all customers, allowing purchases to be made both in-store and online.In support of Canadian health authority recommendations, the store will be actively practicing social distancing and will adhere to elevated safety and sanitization measures to protect the health and safety of customers and in-store employees.- 30 -About Choom™

Choom™ is a fast-expanding retail cannabis company who has established one of the largest store networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii’s “Choom Gang” – a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970’s who loved to smoke weed – or as the locals called it, “Choom”. Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of ‘cultivating good times’. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.For more information, visit: https://choom.caCautionary Statement

