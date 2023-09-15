CIK Telecom Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence: A Strenuous Journey of Unfair Competition, Innovation, Customer Appreciation, and Community Impact

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CIK Telecom, now the largest independent internet service provider in the Canadian telecommunications industry, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary. This milestone marks two decades of delivering cutting-edge services, fostering customer relationships, and positively contributing to diverse communities across Canada.

Founded in 2003, CIK Telecom embarked on a journey to transform the telecommunications landscape in Canada. From its humble beginnings, the company quickly rose to prominence by providing affordable, reliable, and high-speed internet solutions to homes and businesses. CIK’s commitment to innovation paved the way for its expansion, with an extensive range of services, including internet, home phone, and IPTV, and its latest innovation, SuperFibre internet.

Customer Appreciation: The Heart of CIK

Over the years, CIK Telecom has prioritized customer satisfaction above all else. Its success story is incomplete without the unwavering support of thousands of customers who have chosen CIK as their trusted service provider. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, CIK is extending its gratitude to customers with exciting promotions, exclusive offers, and enhanced service features such as higher download and upload speeds. CIK would not have been able to grow this big without its customers.

Continued Commitment to Giving Back to the Community and the Future

CIK Telecom’s journey has been about more than just business growth, it has been about creating a positive impact. From day one, CIK has been dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves. Through various initiatives, partnerships, and contributions, CIK has played an active role in supporting local causes, education, and digital inclusion programs.

“We are immensely proud to celebrate our 20th anniversary,” said Jordan Deng, CEO at CIK Telecom. “This milestone is a testament to our team’s dedication, the loyalty of our customers, and our commitment to making a positive difference in this difficult and expensive telecommunications landscape in Canada. As we reflect on our journey, we are excited to continue innovating, providing affordable services, improving customer experiences, and contributing to the communities that have embraced us. We know the road ahead of us is tough, especially now that we know that most independent ISPs were forced to sell to the big incumbents. We want everyone to know; that we will continue the fight and not succumb to any pressure to sell out.”

As CIK Telecom looks towards the future, innovation remains at the forefront. To keep up with the evolving digital landscape, the company plans to introduce even faster internet speeds, enhanced services, and new technologies with its own SuperFibre internet technology. CIK is building its own fibre network in Markham and Richmond Hill to be fully independent of the incumbent ISPs. Additionally, CIK will continue to invest in initiatives that empower local communities, bridge the digital divide, and create a brighter future for all in Canada.

In its 20th year and beyond, CIK Telecom remains committed to its core values of integrity, customer-centricity, and community engagement. For more information about CIK Telecom and its offerings, please visit https://www.ciktel.com/CommunitySupport

About CIK Telecom

CIK Telecom is the largest independent telecommunications company serving Canada for two decades with offers for both residential and business telecom services including high-speed Cable and DSL internet, Fibre internet, Home Phone, Digital TV, and Home Security services. Today, CIK has over 400 employees providing services and support to over 250,000 customers. CIK is dedicated to connecting and empowering even more communities and shaping a brighter digital future for all.

