CIK Telecom is proud to announce the launch of 10GB Fibre Internet to thousands of homes in Markham

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CIK Telecom INC, one of the largest independent ISPs in Canada, on its 19th anniversary, announced the launch of 10Gbps fibre internet utilizing its own fibre network (rebranded as “SuperFibre”) to thousands of homes near its head office located at 241 Whitehall Drive in Markham.

CIK Telecom celebrates 19 years of delivering affordable high-speed internet services nationwide to over 200,000 Canadian customers. CIK Telecom offers both residential and business telecom services, including high-speed internet, home phone, digital TV, cell phone and home security services.

CIK Telecom also announced its new fibre development division – SuperFibre Communications Ltd, which has won 3 fibre development contracts valued at$55M, awarded on July 20, 2022, by York Region to develop the fibre network for 6 cities in York Region, including Markham, Richmond Hill, Aurora, Newmarket, King and East Gwillimbury until December 31st, 2025.

SuperFibre Communication is responsible for developing, constructing and maintaining its own fibre internet networks for CIK Group, including FTTB (Fibre-To-The Building), FTTH (Fibre-to-the-House), and Air Fibre internet. SuperFibre Communications aims to build a completely independent fibre network from the last mile to the internet backbone without relying on any specific third party while providing the fastest and most stable internet service available to people in Canada, by building and upgrading existing telecom infrastructure to a True Optical Fibre infrastructure in buildings and homes. SuperFibre communications is building its own fibre network in Canada using fibre optic technology, the latest innovation in internet connectivity. This allows CIK Telecom and SuperFibre to be entirely independent from the incumbent ISPs such as Rogers or Bell.

Up to this day, SuperFibre has completed over 50,000 FTTBunits and thousands of FTTH constructions in the Markham and Richmond Hill area.

SuperFibreis migrating its entire network from 1Gbps to 10Gbps starting in the Markham area. Furthermore, SuperFibre will have a more experienced and dedicated support team for customer service and technical support around the clock. Last but not least, CIK will have full autonomy over the fibre internet connections and lines in the ground, which means in case of an outage or technical failure, they can send out their own expert in-house technicians or SuperFibre engineers to fix any issue in a matter of minutes, without needing to wait for over a day for a Rogers or Bell technician to try and fix things. We all know how that went when there was an outage causing a crisis nationwide.

Jordan Deng, CEO of CIK Telecom, mentioned, “Our SuperFibre network is completely developed by ourselves starting at the lines/connection at customer’s home to the internet lines underground connected to our own network. That means that any other internet company’s failure would not affect any of our customers who are connected to our own SuperFibre network. In our design, all SuperFibre customers will have fibre directly coming from our POI to their home, which means if they have a backup UPS at home for the modem and router, they would not need to worry about power outages while selecting up to 10Gbps speeds – the fastest residential speed in Canada. “

Jordan Deng also said: “Although our SuperFibre network is still very small, we are independent. And, we are providing customers with an extra fibre internet choice at a very affordable price. We offer unlimited high-speed SuperFibre internet plans with a starting price of$34.99 per month for 300Mbps. To check if you are eligible, please check www.ciktel.com/superfibre.”

About CIK

CIK Telecom offers both residential and business telecom services, including high-speed Cable and DSL internet, Fibre internet, Home Phone, Digital TV and Home Security services. Today, CIK has over 400 employees providing services and support to over 250,000 customers in Canada.

Contact

Management of Public Relations

CIK Telecom

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers