Cinco seeks Innovative Ways to Revolutionize the Engagement Marketing & Sponsorship Industry

Toronto, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Brand Experience & Sponsorship Activation company Cinco, recently released a position paper called: “What’s Next? The Future of Marketing during and in a Post-COVID-19 World” The position paper was created to explore the challenges faced by the concept of in-person marketing, as brands scramble to find effective new ways to connect and stay connected with their target audience in current times, and in a Post-COVID-19 World.With all the positive feedback from their position paper, Cinco’s team immediately decided to embark on a “Digital Roadshow” to engage with the industry on the topic. The Roadshow will kick off on October 8th 2020 and will see the Cinco team personally address and engage with a limited number of companies over Zoom during the course of the event. Cinco’s Digital Road Show: October 8/20 @ 1PM ESTOctober 15/20 @ 1PM EST While Virtual Events and Webinars have become the norm across industries as a solution to the problem posed by the pandemic, we had to ask ourselves: in this new business reality, what will be the role, actual presence and added-value of a sponsor in these newly created virtual events?After months of conversations with the industry and years of R&D, Cinco created the revolutionary xSpace to help Sponsors and Marketers adapt to the ‘new-business’ reality, in a rapidly evolving landscape. xSpace is said to be a brand’s own private virtual environment and it re-imagines the presence of a sponsor in a virtual event. By mirroring ‘real-life’, xSpace will enable brands to create a meaningful way of engaging with consumers in a virtual setting.A lot of hard work and time has gone into creating xSpace, and Cinco remains confident of xSpace’s success. It’s necessary to understand that while the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged us to speed up the development of xSpace; Cinco spotted the virtual events trend a long time ago. Pandemic or not, the trend will continue to grow, and thus a solution like xSpace is of paramount importance for sponsors to stay ahead of the curve during and after the pandemic.Speaking about the Future of Marketing, Nick Marullo, President & CEO of Cinco, added, “… we need to “call a spade, a spade” and accept a new business reality post-crisis that, perhaps, will turn out to be even more interesting and innovative than it was before.”You can learn more about xSpace and the Roadshow organized by Cinco here: “What’s Next? The Future of Marketing during and in a Post-COVID-19 World” Road Show – October 8, 2020Road Show – October 15, 2020wearecinco.com—-About CincoCinco is an International Brand Experience & Sponsorship Activation company. Cinco specializes in a distinctive brand of engagement marketing, that leverages live and virtual interactions, content creation, and social media amplification to create unique experiences for businesses and consumers alike. Led by a visionary team, Cinco believes in constant innovation. Its commitment to continuous improvements is only reiterated via CincoLab, which serves as it’s dedicated Experience Creation Collective.Cinco has worked with some of the world’s largest forward-thinking national and international brands such as Ford, NBA, L’Oréal, Bell, TIFF, Samsung, Sephora, Coors Light and many more; helping them create sponsorship and marketing strategies and programs that stand out above the rest. -30-Mario Carr

