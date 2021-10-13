CIRA teams up with ScamAdviser to warn online shoppers against potential fraudulent sites

OTTAWA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The surge in online purchases seen since the beginning of the pandemic also means Canadians are more exposed to scams popping up online. Today, CIRA is proud to announce its partnership with ScamAdviser, a global leader in anti-scam technology, to integrate protection against fraudulent websites into CIRA Canadian Shield. This added layer of protection will safeguard Canadians’ families against online scams and fraudulent websites.

According to Statistics Canada, 82 per cent of Canadians shopped online in 2020, and the popularity of e-commerce grows every day. Canadians can now shop a little safer online by adding the protection of CIRA Canadian Shield and ScamAdviser’s anti-scam feed directly to their devices. ScamAdviser continuously tracks for known scams and crawls websites using an algorithm that looks for scam cues. The online shopper will be blocked from visiting sites with very high fraud scores, protecting users from theft and misrepresented products.

Canadian Shield already detects and blocks more than 100,000 new malicious phishing and malware sites every day. By adding ScamAdviser Trust Score, CIRA aims at increasing the number of threats averted.

CIRA Canadian Shield will block websites with a high-risk score based on more than 40 scam cues that include the IP address of the webserver, the availability to contact the website owners, the age of the URL, ratings on review sites, and more.

Every month, ScamAdviser scans 1 million new domains. Its data is used by anti-virus companies, browsers, and internet filters to protect more than 1 billion consumers worldwide.

CIRA Canadian Shield now has more than 2 million installations across Canada.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, there were more than 51,000 reports of fraud with almost $1.5 million in theft in Canada as of August 2021.

The ScamAdviser feed will be incorporated into the Protected and Family versions of CIRA Canadian Shield.

“Since the launch of CIRA Canadian Shield, our goal has been to make the internet safer for Canadians. Trust is critical to the internet, and with this partnership with ScamAdviser, we are taking another step forward to protect Canadians from online scams, continuing our mission to build a trusted internet for everyone.”

– Tanya O’Callaghan, vice president, Community Investment, Policy and Advocacy, CIRA

“We are extremely proud to collaborate with CIRA. ScamAdviser’s mission is to prevent consumers from getting scammed. Our data will enhance CIRA’s outstanding work protecting Canadian consumers from cyber threats and online scams. I hope to see more countries follow CIRA’s lead in ensuring a safe internet experience for its citizens.”

– Jorij Abraham, general manager Ecommerce Foundation, ScamAdviser

About CIRA

CIRA (The Canadian Internet Registration Authority) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services—such as CIRA DNS Firewall and CIRA Canadian Shield—that help support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world’s most advanced back-end registry solutions.

About ScamAdviser

ScamAdviser helps over 3 million consumers every month discover if a website is legitimate or a possible scam. The website was founded in 2012 to help online shoppers make more informed decisions before buying online by rating websites with the ScamAdviser Trust Score.

