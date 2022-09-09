CityNews to Provide In-Depth Coverage from London Commemorating the Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

– Lisa LaFlamme to lead CityNews coverage from London as special correspondent –

– CityNews coverage to include live and special reports across television, radio and digital assets and special funeral coverage anchored by LaFlamme –

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CityNews announced today extensive and in-depth plans for coverage across all platforms of the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, national events and ceremonies commemorating her life, the transition to the reign of King Charles III, and live coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

Acting as a special correspondent to CityNews, renowned Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme will be in London leading the CityNews coverage. She will provide daily reporting for all newscasts on television and radio as well as make regular appearances on Breakfast Television.

“The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this remarkable and inspiring woman,” said Lisa LaFlamme. “As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honoured I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves.”

“Over her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II left an indelible legacy both here in Canada and around the world and the news of her death is felt far and wide as so many mourn this loss,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports and Media. “News coverage of such a pivotal moment in history is integral to achieving our mission of keeping Canadians connected and informed, and Lisa LaFlamme’s incredible talent and wealth of experience are befitting of an event of this magnitude.”

In addition to CityNews television and radio outlets, ongoing reporting can also be found on CityNews 24/7, Citytv’s video streaming news service, and CityNews.ca.

