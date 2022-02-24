Citytv Original Series Canada’s Got Talent Unveils Premium Brand Partners & Show Details

– CIBC, AIR MILES®, Tim Hortons, and Walmart join CGT as premium sponsors –

– Canada’s Got Talent premieres March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv.com, with catch-up available on Citytv Now –

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s almost showtime! CIBC, the AIR MILES Reward Program, Tim Hortons, and Walmart take centre stage when Canada’s Got Talent premieres on Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv.com. Audiences tuning in to #CGT will experience the fun and edge-of-your-seat thrills of the competition from the auditions phase right on through to the live two-hour season finale (on May 17) in new and exciting ways.

“As we gear up for this exciting talent competition to uncover Canada’s next big superstar, we’re excited to work together with these beloved brands through unique content integrations and experiences on Canada’s Got Talent” said Brandon Kirk, Vice President, Client Solutions, Rogers Sports & Media.

CIBC is rewarding the Canada’s Got Talent Champion with a grand prize of $150,000 and the opportunity to work with a financial advisor to help achieve their ambition.

AIR MILES, the official travel partner of CGT, is helping contestants from across Canada travel to Niagara Falls, ON, where the competition is taking place, and will be providing CGT semi-finalists with a special surprise announcement during Episode 7.

Tim Hortons is fuelling CGT’s celebrity judges and host – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall, and Lindsay Ell – and the contestants as they take centre stage, plus giving fans an exclusive glimpse into the journeys of this season’s performers with the “Quenchers Backstage” area.

Walmart is giving audiences the chance to “Vote and Save” four of their favourite semifinal acts and send them through to the live two-hour finale.

In addition, each of these premium sponsors will receive variations in multiplatform sponsorship integration across Rogers Sports & Media’s entertainment brands, including television, radio, and digital.

CGT’s showstopping performers include an array of singers, dancers, comedians, illusionists, death-defying acts, and every imaginable talent in between all vying to win the grand prize and Canadians’ hearts.

Here’s what audiences can expect from Canada’s Got Talent this season:

Auditions (6 episodes):

6 talented Canadian acts receive the coveted Golden Buzzer from the CGT judges and host, including one group buzzer advancing them to the semifinals.

Howie, Lilly, Trish, Kardinal and Lindsay deliberate on the remaining acts who received a majority of YES’s to determine which will move to the semifinals.

Semifinals (2 episodes):

18 acts (6 Golden Buzzers + 12 others) perform during this competition phase.

The judges select 4 acts (2 per episode) to move on to the live finale.

After each semifinal episode, Canada has 24 hours to vote for their favourite 4 acts (2 per episode), who also move on to the live finale.

Live Finale (2-hour live broadcast):

The final 8 acts have one last chance to give the performance of their lives.

Canada votes for its favourite act, results are revealed live on-air, and the new CGT Champion is crowned! Voting details to be revealed at a later date.

The live finale will air on Tuesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv.com.

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

About Citytv

Citytv and Citytv.com offer viewers intensely-local and diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, plus the award-winning Citytv app, which is available on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices. Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and lifestyle content from influential brands such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, and CityNews. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the world’s largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries. Operating in 26 territories we are a proudly independent group of content creators. We produce and deliver high-quality multi-genre IP including some of the biggest entertainment formats, most watched international dramas, award winning films and hard-hitting documentaries, amplifying local stories on a global scale. From Too Hot To Handle to Mosquito Coast, Game of Talents to The Hand of God, Farmer Wants A Wife to ‘Got Talent’, Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend and The Investigation to Arctic Drift, our focus is simple – we create and deliver irresistible entertainment. We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 480 million fans across 1,600 social channels and over 40 billion views per year across all platforms. Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann. For more information, please visit Fremantle.com, follow us @FremantleHQ or visit our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

About McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc.

Established in 2014, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. (MEM) is a leading factual, lifestyle and reality production company, creating high-rated, original content for Canadian and US broadcasters. MEM’s strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to answer the rapidly changing needs of broadcasters and streamers, and has resulted in expansive growth, bringing exciting, original content to diverse audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM constantly delivers beyond what’s expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards. Visit meminc.ca.

About SYCO Entertainment

Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, is an independent entertainment company which owns TV formats such as “Got Talent” and “The X Factor”. Got Talent is officially the world’s most successful reality TV format; America’s Got Talent remains the No1 summer series in the US for the past 15 years; The X Factor is the most successful music TV format in history delivering more global chart stars than any other show. These two shows are currently on air in more than 180 countries and are watched by more than a billion people each year. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Simon has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, and Susan Boyle. During his career and partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife.

Media Contacts

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412

Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637



