Clairvest Announces Proposed Sale of County Waste of Virginia

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”), together with Clairvest Equity Partners IV, announced today that its portfolio company County Waste of Virginia (“County Waste”) has entered into an agreement to be acquired by GFL Environmental Inc. Should the transaction close on anticipated terms, the sale of County Waste is expected to increase CVG’s book value by approximately $1.35 per share from the September 30, 2019 book value per share of $52.35. Further details will be released should the transaction close. About ClairvestClairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.Contact Information

