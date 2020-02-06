Clairvest Update on Digital Media Solutions

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) today announced that Digital Media Solutions LLC (“DMS”), a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. and Clairvest Equity Partners V (collectively, “Clairvest”), has signed a term sheet with Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC) (“Leo”) for a proposed business combination. Clairvest refers its investors to the news release issued by Leo today. Clairvest is supportive of its management partners at DMS and the entering into of the term sheet for the proposed transaction. The transaction remains subject to mutual satisfaction with definitive documentation (which will include a customary condition with respect to Leo redemptions) and the approvals of the various parties including the shareholders of Leo, and the board of directors of each of DMS and Clairvest. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.About Clairvest

Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.4 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in owner-led businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help build strategically significant businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 50 different platform companies.Clairvest Contact Information

Maria Shkolnik

Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270 | Fax: (416) 925-5753

marias@clairvest.com

