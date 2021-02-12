Claren Energy Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the request of IIROC, Claren Energy Corp. (“Claren” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CEN) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Claren Energy Corp.Claren Energy Corp. is an oil and gas company that has a (100%) participating interest in the Bobocu Production License, onshore Romania. Its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CEN”.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Claren Energy Corp.

Mark Lawson – Director

T: +1 647 302 0393

Email: mark@lawson.net



CBJ Newsmakers