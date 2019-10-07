Monday, October 7, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Clarification of Sigma’s October 1, 2019 News Release

Clarification of Sigma’s October 1, 2019 News Release

Clarification of Sigma’s October 1, 2019 News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGMA) (OTCQB: SGMLF) is issuing this news release as a result of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada review of the Company’s news release dated October 1st 2019 (the “October 1 Release”) to retract the EBITDA disclosure in such news release and to include after-tax net income. The Company is retracting any references to EBITDA and net revenue, as EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used to measure corporate performance, and not project performance, and after-tax net income should be included if net income is included.
The forecasted after tax life of mine net income for the Xuxa project is US$469 million.For Additional Information Please Contact:Betty LeBlanc
Director of Corporate Communications
Tel: + 1 604 828-0999
betty.leblanc@sigmaca.comAna Cabral
Chief Strategy Officer
Tel: + 55 11 2985-0089
ana.cabral@sigmaca.comSigma Lithium Resources Corporation
www.sigmalithiumresources.comForward-Looking StatementsPlease refer to the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” in the October 1 Release.
CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited to acquire North American Palladium Ltd.
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited to acquire North American Palladium Ltd.
A new Quebec search engine to find clinical trials in oncology
A new Quebec search engine to find clinical trials in oncology