ClaroNav Launches Navident EVO, the Most Advanced Dental Navigation System Yet

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaroNav is proud to announce the launch of Navident EVO, the latest and most advanced dental navigation system available. Navident EVO is a dynamic navigation system developed to be a precise, efficient and versatile tool for the dental clinician interested in true precision dentistry.

“The over-arching goal of Navident has always been to deliver reliable results with the utmost efficiency.” Said Doron Dekel, CEO and Cofounder of ClaroNav Inc., “This release of Navident EVO hardware powered by Navident 4 software is a major step towards the realization of that lofty goal.”

Any conversation about dynamic navigation starts with EVO’s head or brain; a robotic tracking, MT4, stereoscopic, camera that targets light weight autoclavable 360 tools with surgical precision.

Efficiencies gained through unique registration methods, AI diagnostic tools and GPU processing speed were on full display at the wildly successful AO (Phoenix) and IDS (Cologne) exhibitions.

EVO’s portable cart and wall/ceiling/chair mount configurations add space efficiency and versatility to an expansive list of benefits.

“It’s also a gorgeous device” said Jason Pardo VP of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience. “The response from clinicians and partners has been one of amazement. Dentistry at its best is the marriage of art with science, of function with form, and now so is Navident EVO.”

Initially conceptualized and produced for guiding single dental implant procedures; Navident has subsequently been approved for fully edentulous implant cases, guided bone surgeries and endodontic procedures in multiple global markets.

Look for more exciting announcements in the months to come as Navident EVO rapidly accelerates along its developmental roadmap.

For more information about Navident EVO, visit Navident.ClaroNav.com



About ClaroNav Inc.: ClaroNav focuses on dynamic surgical navigation, by offering solutions to support dental specialists in the treatment of their patients. ClaroNav is setting the standard for surgical navigation technology in the dental industry to make implant treatment safe and secure. The company is represented worldwide by subsidiary offices and authorized distributors and is a trusted partner for many clinics and research institutions. The successful Navident brand provides solutions for Computer Guided Surgery, tailored for implant practices, periodontists, prosthodontists, endodontists as well as oral maxillofacial surgeons. The Navident software is available in multiple languages. Navident offers its users well-documented solutions that are compatible with all implant brands and all CBCT scan data and contributes to increased accuracy, improved esthetics, minimal invasive surgery and an overall better patient care. The Dynamic Navigation Society is the educational division of ClaroNav, providing continuing courses and training worldwide. The Society involves an exclusive community of top experts in implant dentistry dedicated to optimizing guided implantology. Tailor-made courses allow dental professionals to learn about dynamic surgical navigation and the impact this state-of-the-art technology has on their daily practice.

