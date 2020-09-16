 Class 1 Nickel Commences Geophysics Programs

Geotech Ltd has been appointed to fly Heliborne VTEM™ and Horizontal Magnetic Gradiometer geophysical surveys over the entire 20 square km Alexo-Dundonald Ni-Cu-PGE Project areaFirst ever modern geophysics campaign has commenced at Alexo-Dundonald Ni-Cu-PGEGeotech Ltd proprietary time-domain electromagnetic system VTEM™ deployed to confirm possible extents to zones of historical Mineral Resources and to identify new nickel targetsDeeper penetrating ground-based geophysics to also determine possible depths to new Mineral Resource targetsTORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) (CSE: NICO), is excited to announce that it has contracted Geotech Ltd to fly an extensive VTEM™ plus time-domain electromagnetic survey with additional horizontal magnetic gradiometry over its entire Alexo-Dundonald Nickel-Copper-PGE Property, situated 45 km northeast of the centre of Timmins, Ontario.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/333c98ad-55f3-4cf2-94a5-e453458962e2The Alexo-Dundonald Ni-Cu-PGE Project consists of the Alexo, Kelex, Dundonald North and Dundonald South nickel deposits. The Alexo Deposit sits on the northeast arm of a large interpreted “Z”-shaped komatiite fold, while the Dundonald Deposit sits on the southwest arm of the same fold. A past producing operation (historical 2.0% to 4.0% nickel head grade) left historical nickel sulphide Mineral Resources (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) that remain open at depth and along strike.Geophysical consultant for Class 1 Nickel, Mr. Alan King, commented, “Class 1’s nickel team is eagerly anticipating the completion and interpretation of the VTEM survey. Having a new, higher resolution AEM survey will allow us to compare signatures from the known mineralized sulphide zones with what may lay deeper and/or surrounding the known deposits, and will be valuable in determining the potential of the Alexo-Dundonald Property.”Conducting the VTEM and magnetic survey over the existing Alexo-Dundonald historical Mineral Resources and interpreted Z-folded komatiitic peridotite will allow the technical team to map conductors of significance in subsurface areas that may be associated with magmatic semi-massive to massive Ni-Cu-Co-PGE sulphides, to an initial depth of approximately 300 metres. Targets from the airborne survey will be followed up on using surface AEM and/or drilling, and borehole EM surveys, as appropriate.The VTEM Plus system is Geotech Ltd.’s flagship helicopter TDEM system, with over 3,000,000 line-km flown around the world for base and precious metals exploration. It’s large transmitter dipole moment and high signal to noise are ideally suited for the komatiitic Ni-Cu-Co-PGE targets sought by Class 1 Nickel.Mr. Eugene Puritch, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. stated, “Successful nickel sulphide mines can plunge to depths of in some cases more than 1 or 2 km from surface, therefore the potential size and scale of Alexo-Dundonald is presently unknown. Considering that the majority of historical drilling and mining at Alexo-Dundonald has only ever been shallow work at less than 100 m below surface, the great bulk of the 20 square km Property remains essentially untested. Therefore, we are all keenly interested to see the potential generation of additional nickel sulphide targets.”A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28bcd206-e2cb-453f-b3de-cdd9658fc676Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Eugene Puritch, P.Eng. FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.About Class 1 Nickel & Technologies LimitedClass 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO) is a Mineral Resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Project, an advanced portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide projects located 43 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario. For more information, please contact:Benjamin Cooper, President

T: 416.454.0166

E: info@class1nickel.com For additional information please visit our new website at www.class1nickel.com , our Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/ClassNickel or our LinkedIn Page at www.linkedin.com/company/class-1-nickel/.This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



CBJ Newsmakers