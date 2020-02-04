Class ‘A’ Office Tower to Bring Much Needed Workspace to the Heart of Downtown Kelowna

Kelowna, BC, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, February 4, 2020, local Kelowna community builder, Mission Group introduces its newest commercial project, The Block, a Class ‘A’ office tower with street-level retail coming to Kelowna’s Bernard Block.Located in the heart of downtown Kelowna, The Block is proposed to be 16 storeys and will offer approximately 85,000 square feet of premium office space for lease atop an additional 16,000 sq. ft. of street-level dining and retail. Neighbouring Mission Group’s residential towers Brooklyn and Bertram, The Block completes the three-tower master-planned urban village, Bernard Block, and will re-define Kelowna’s mixed-use commercial space with unrivaled views of Okanagan Lake from every office floor.Kelowna and the Central Okanagan area is the third-largest and fastest-growing technology hub in British Columbia. Home to innovative start-ups and industry leaders such as Disney Interactive and QHR Technologies, the tech sector in the Okanagan is now estimated to contribute $1.67 billion to the region’s economy (Accelerate Okanagan and Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission: 2018).“The tech industry is booming in the Okanagan and downtown Kelowna is becoming a highly sought-after destination for businesses of all shapes and sizes. We are excited to be able to contribute to the growing business economy in Kelowna by bringing a flagship office tower to the Bernard District,” said Luke Turri, Executive Vice President of Mission Group. “The amenities that the downtown core has to offer appeals to residents and businesses alike. With the addition of ‘The Block’, Bernard Block is set to become the pulse of an evolving downtown business community.”Pre-leasing for The Block is currently underway with HM Commercial Group and Cushman & Wakefield. In addition to the 85,000 sq. ft. of “Class-A” office space for lease, The Block features 16,000 sq. ft. of street-level dining and retail space, and an exclusive tenant rooftop patio. Smart technology facilities, secure bike storage, changing facilities, showers, and lockers provide ideal convenience for the building.In the heart of an evolving and densifying downtown business district, the Bernard Block – which encompasses Brooklyn, Bertram and The Block, will offer intimate proximity to one-of-a-kind boutiques, urban wineries, independent coffee shops, local eateries, craft breweries, and a farmer’s market. Bernard Block has a Walk Score of 98 and a Bike Score of 97.Construction on ‘The Block’ is set to begin Fall 2020.-30- About Mission GroupSince 2004, Mission Group, the Okanagan’s leading real estate builder and development company, has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape. With its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy, Mission Group focuses on building value in the community it serves so that the whole community prospers in the future. For more information, visit: https://www.missiongroup.ca/ .About The BlockLocated in the heart of downtown Kelowna, The Block will rise 16 storeys and offers approximately 85,000 sq. ft. of Class ‘A’ office space for lease atop an additional 16,000 sf of street level dining and retail. Neighbouring residential towers Brooklyn and Bertram, The Block will complete a three-tower master-planned urban village, Bernard Block, in the heart of downtown Kelowna. With a Walk Score of 98 and a Bike Score of 97. For pre-leasing information please contact HM Commercial Group and Cushman & Wakefield. For more information, visit: https://www.bernardblock.com/offices .AttachmentBernard Block by Mission GroupVictoria Levy

