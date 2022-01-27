Claystone Waste Named Alberta Top 75 Employer for 2022

BEAVER COUNTY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Claystone Waste Ltd. (Claystone Waste), a western Canadian leader of environmental and operational excellence in the delivery of waste management services, announced it is honoured to be named one of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers for 2022.

This is the fifth year in a row that Claystone has won this award, three years as Beaver Municipal Solutions and the last two years as the new municipally controlled corporation, Claystone Waste.

“We are proud of our commitment to provide local employment and of our role as an economic driver within the Beaver County region,” said Pierre Breau, CEO of Claystone Waste. “As one of Alberta’s top 75 employers, we employ over 60 people with well-paying, family-supporting jobs in our community.”

The award comes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has created many challenges for employers over the past two years, however Claystone Waste has risen to the challenge. Through robust health and safety protocols, Claystone has kept its sites functioning safely for users, contractors and staff.

“Claystone Waste is excited and honored to receive this designation of employer of choice in Alberta. Being named Top Employer during a pandemic is a direct result of our amazing staff and it is because of their hard work and dedication we are recognized for this honour,” said Breau.

To earn a spot in the Top Employers, Claystone Waste scored highly in the following categories:

Physical workplace

Work atmosphere and social health

Health, financial and family benefits

Vacation and time off

Employee communications

Performance management

Training and skills development

Community involvement

ABOUT CLAYSTONE WASTE

Claystone Waste operates a Sanitary Class II Landfill located in Beaver County, Alberta and accepts municipal solid waste from Edmonton and surrounding municipalities in the Edmonton metropolitan region, as well as significant volumes of class II, non-hazardous industrial wastes. The facility is one of the largest in Western Canada, and provides advanced waste treatment, recycling and remediation technologies to municipal and industrial customers.

Claystone Waste is a municipally controlled corporation owned by the municipalities of Beaver County, Town of Tofield, Town of Viking, Village of Holden and Village of Ryley.



