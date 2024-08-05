Clean Air Calculator Shows How Plants Shape Healthier Communities

Milton, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Green Cities Foundation (GCF), in collaboration with the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA), has unveiled the Clean Air Calculator. This interactive tool helps Canadians see the environmental impact of their green spaces.

Built on verified scientific data, the calculator estimates the amount of carbon dioxide sequestered, oxygen produced, and clean air generated by trees, turf, and shrubs in residential and community areas. This user-friendly tool offers a fast and engaging way to see how individual green spaces contribute to cleaner air and healthier, cooler neighbourhoods.

To mark the launch, GCF has introduced the “Plants Love You Clean Air Giveaway,” inviting Canadians to map their green spaces for a chance to win one of two $500 gift cards to a local independent garden centre (excluding Quebec).

How to Enter:

Create a Clean Air Calculator account, cleanaircalculator.ca/register Map the impact of your green space with the Clean Air Calculator, cleanaircalculator.ca/ Share the impact of your green space on social media. Add your email to enter the giveaway at woobox.com/yxfj5g.

“It takes less than five minutes to understand the environmental value your plants are providing,” said Alan White, CNLA Vice President and Chair of the Climate Adaptation Committee. “Plants are one of the most accessible forms of climate technology we have; they are the lungs of our communities. When we make our green spaces visible in the data, communities are better equipped to protect them and invest in more.”

Every entry supports GCF’s mission to determine the impact of our collective green spaces and to encourage more community greening projects across Canada to connect plants and people for a cleaner, healthier urban climate.

The campaign runs nationwide through 2025–2026 under a simple message: Every plant makes a difference.

Learn more and calculate your impact at gcfoundation.ca/cleanaircalculator .

Watch this instructional video to see how to use the Clean Air Calculator: https://youtu.be/Gly5dKDpl48

About the Green Cities Foundation

The Green Cities Foundation (GCF) is a national charitable organization supported by the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association. GCF connects horticulture expertise with community needs to create greener, healthier, and more livable cities through nature-based projects across Canada.

About Plants Love YouTM

Plants Love You is a national public-awareness campaign led by the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association. It highlights the environmental, health, and community benefits that plants provide every day. The campaign encourages Canadians to recognize the value of trees, gardens, and green spaces in creating cleaner air, cooler cities, healthier neighbourhoods, and stronger communities. Through simple, relatable messaging, Plants Love You aims to inspire people to care for, protect, and invest in the green spaces that support their quality of life.

Attachment



