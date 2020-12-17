Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government’s Introduction of a New Hydrogen Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or “MOVE”). Clean Power is encouraged by and applauds Canada’s Federal Government and Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, for the launch of the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada on December 16, 20201. Canada’s Hydrogen Strategy paves the way towards realizing Canada’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 as part of the global fight against climate change. Canada now joins a growing list of countries in recognizing the critical role of hydrogen in the transition of energy use to decarbonize segments of the economy, such as the fueling of vehicles, that have a disproportionately large impact on the emission of CO 2 .

As previously announced on October 28, 2020, the Company invested in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, a company that is building out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen. With Canada seeking to position itself as a global hydrogen leader by establishing a plan to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Company views this as a tremendous business opportunity for Canada’s leading hydrogen and fuel cell technology and energy companies. In this regard and aligned with the Company’s investment policy to invest for purposes of generating returns from capital appreciation and investment income, the Company will continue to actively seek investment opportunities in Canada’s hydrogen fueling sector. A copy of the Company’s investment policy may be viewed at: https://cleanpower.capital/investment-policy/The CEO of Clean Power, Mr. Joel Dumaresq stated, “We are thrilled by the ambitious plans laid out in the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada. This strategy sets to make Canada a global leader in hydrogen by 2050, with up to 30% of Canada’s energy to be hydrogen-based and a plan to build a national hydrogen fueling station network. While Clean Power’s current investment in the clean energy sector is based in the U.S., this new Canadian framework provides us with an exciting opportunity to identify new potential renewable energy investments in Canada.”ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.ON BEHALF OF THE CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP. BOARD OF DIRECTORS“Joel Dumaresq”Joel Dumaresq CEO

+1 (604) 687-2038

i nfo@cleanpower.ca pitalLearn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/ THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:This press release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Clean Power. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward- looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.1 https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/changements-climatiques/hydrogen-strategy/23080



