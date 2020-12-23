Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index® and the CSE25™ Index as of December 18, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) is pleased to announce that as of Friday, December 18, 2020 the Company has been added to two indices on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”); the CSE Composite Index® as well as the CSE25™ index.

The CSE Composite Index® provides approximately 75% coverage of all equities listed on the CSE, and consists primarily of firms in the Life Sciences sector. The CSE25™ index is a subset of the CSE Composite Index®, consisting of securities of the top 25 companies by market capitalization. Inclusive of MOVE and the 24 other companies comprising the index, the CSE25™ has a combined portfolio capitalization of approximately CAD $28.1 billion as of market pre-open on December 22, 2020.The Company’s management is pleased to receive this public recognition of its achievements to date in the North American capital markets.MOVE Chief Executive Officer Joel Dumaresq commented, “It is an honour for the Company to be added to any major index at such an early stage, let alone for it to rank in the top 25 of such an index by market capitalization. Some of North America’s most innovative companies are traded on the CSE, and we are proud to be among leading firms in life sciences, technology, and diversified industries who comprise the CSE Composite Index®.”ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation, and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .ON BEHALF OF THE CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP. BOARD OF DIRECTORS“Joel Dumaresq”Joel Dumaresq

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 687-2038

info@cleanpower.capitalLearn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/ THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:This press release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Clean Power. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen-powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.



