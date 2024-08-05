Cleanfarms and Thompson-Nicola Regional District Launch Agricultural Plastics Recycling Pilot Program

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cleanfarms and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) are launching a new pilot program to recycle bale wrap and silage bags and covers. This program will help divert agricultural plastics from being landfilled, and will support a more sustainable agricultural sector in this region. Funded by a four-year, $134,500 commitment from the TNRD, the project will run from June 2025 to December 2028. The pilot will provide selected farms and ranches with compactors, making it easier for them to recycle bale wraps and silage bags and covers.

“This pilot is another example that demonstrates how targeted innovation creates effective recycling solutions for the agricultural community in British Columbia,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director at Cleanfarms.

“We are excited to see the impact of these compactors in the Thompson-Nicola region. This initiative makes it significantly easier and more efficient for our farmers and ranchers to store and transport bulky materials for recycling,” said Adriana Mailloux, TNRD Manager of Solid Waste & Recycling.

Cleanfarms will connect the compacted materials with end markets for recycling. The program is designed to expand to more farms and ranches over the four-year period. Interested producers are invited to contact the TNRD to express their interest.

This pilot program through Cleanfarms complements existing recycling efforts in the Fraser Valley and Peace River regional districts, demonstrating a growing commitment to environmental stewardship across British Columbia. This stewardship also includes unwanted pesticides & livestock/equine medications collection events, which are next available for farmers in the BC Peace Region on October 14–16, 2025.

To learn more about this program, visit the Cleanfarms website by clicking here.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging, and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes. Cleanfarms.ca

About the TNRD

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is located in south-central British Columbia, and includes more than 65 unincorporated communities within 10 Electoral Areas, as well as 11 Member Municipalities and 25 First Nations. As a local government, the TNRD delivers approximately 116 services, which range from being local (such as fire protection or water service), sub-regional (such as solid waste and recycling), or region-wide (such as library service). To learn more, visit: tnrd.ca.

Media Contact

Catherine Lecomte, Media Relations and Digital Communications Coordinator

Cleanfarms Inc.

[email protected] | (236) 202-3580 Ext. 2249

Adriana Mailloux, Manager of Solid Waste and Recycling

Thompson-Nicola Regional District

[email protected] | (250) 377-6294

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f045462f-24c5-4868-9265-78a6490baa57



