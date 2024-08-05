Cleanfarms Celebrates Alberta’s Leadership in Agricultural Recycling

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alberta, where Cleanfarms’ small container recycling program began over 35 years ago, continues to demonstrate leadership. In 2024, the ‘Alberta Ag-Plastic. Recycle it!’ program delivered positive results, alongside the success of the Great Twine Round-Up Contest and with support of a new province-wide recycling awareness campaign.

Alberta farmers and ranchers have long embraced responsible management of ag plastics, which started with the voluntary collection of small pesticide and fertilizer containers in 1989. The 2024 ag recycling results show a stronger-than-ever commitment from farmers and ranchers, who recovered 1,480 tonnes of ag plastics through all Cleanfarms programs in Alberta.

2024 Alberta Highlights:

Grain bags: 548,000 kg collected, keeping large volumes of plastic out of landfills.

548,000 kg collected, keeping large volumes of plastic out of landfills. Twine: 100,000 kg of twine was collected in 2024, including initial results from the Great Twine Round-up contest —a first-time opportunity that focused on youth engagement and resulted in more than 600 bags of twine recycled overall.

100,000 kg of twine was collected in 2024, including initial results from the Great Twine Round-up contest —a first-time opportunity that focused on youth engagement and resulted in more than 600 bags of twine recycled overall. Small containers (under 23L): 456,000 kg collected, up from 416,000 kg in 2023.

456,000 kg collected, up from 416,000 kg in 2023. Non-deposit bulk containers: Around 31,300 units returned for recycling across the province.

Around 31,300 units returned for recycling across the province. Seed, pesticides & inoculant bags: 10,700 kg collected by farmers.

10,700 kg collected by farmers. Unwanted pesticides & old livestock/equine medications (UPLM): Combined, 68,800 kg were collected for safe disposal in Southern Alberta. UPLM collections are also taking place this year in Northern Alberta and in the Peace Region.

Combined, 68,800 kg were collected for safe disposal in Southern Alberta. UPLM collections are also taking place this year in Northern Alberta and in the Peace Region. Other ag films: 15,500 kg of bale wrap and silage plastic collected in pilot programs funded by the federal government and Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC).

Cleanfarms works closely with the Alberta Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) and industry partners to expand and improve recovery opportunities for farmers and ranchers across the province.

“Alberta farmers and ranchers have been recycling for over 35 years, and their contribution continues to inspire our work,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms. “At Cleanfarms, we’re dedicated to providing access to reliable programs that simplify farmers’ and ranchers’ days and support their commitment to sustainable management for farms and ranches, large and small.”

“Farmers want practical recycling solutions, and by working with Cleanfarms on the pilot, we’ve shown that grain bags and twine can be managed responsibly,” added Assar Grinde, cow/calf producer and Chair of the APRG. “As we look towards establishing a permanent program here in our province, we want to say thank you to the Government of Alberta for their ongoing support, as well as all of our other partners who are working to make Alberta the leader in ag plastics recycling.”

Building on the momentum of 2024, Cleanfarms with APRG is launching a new campaign this fall to share practical tips, program details, and success stories from across Alberta to encourage more participation in the ‘Alberta Ag-Plastic. Recycle It!’ program. It showcases agricultural recycling, featuring artwork by Elora Kiddle, the 22-year-old Calgarian who won the 2025 Stampede poster competition.

2024 results clearly illustrate the Alberta agricultural community’s commitment to recycling ag plastics. With the provincial government currently gathering input on how ag plastics could fit into an Extended Producer Responsibility framework, the outlook for building even stronger, long-term recycling solutions in the province is bright.

Learn more about Alberta’s agricultural recycling programs at: https://cleanfarms.ca .

About APRG

The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) formed in 2016 to find solutions for agricultural plastics. The APRG is made up of partners including commodity groups, retailers, municipalities, academic institutions, recyclers, and beef producers. It is now focused on the transition of the pilot into a permanent program as well as exploring solutions for other ag plastics such as bale wrap and silage plastic. aprg.ca.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/755063b4-eebc-4676-b7dc-1510263e1f85



