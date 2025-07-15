Cleanfarms to Launch Recycling Program for Pesticide and Fertilizer Containers in Newfoundland

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New this year, Newfoundland farmers can bring their empty pesticide and fertilizer containers 23L and under to Cleanfarms collection events to be recycled. This update will provide Newfoundland farmers the opportunity to manage these containers responsibly and keep them out of landfills and the environment.

In Newfoundland, triple-rinsed and bagged containers 23L and under will be accepted at collection events for the Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock Medications (UPLM) program happening this October. Farmers can obtain free collection bags from their local Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Pest Management Specialist.

Collection events for containers 23L and under and unwanted pesticides and livestock medications will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Depots in:

Foxtrap, October 21

Lethbridge, October 22

Lewisporte, October 23

Deer Lake, October 24

“Bringing this program to Newfoundland has been a long-standing goal of ours, and we’re thrilled to be adding it to our suite of collection programs during our 15th anniversary year,” says Barry Friesen, Cleanfarms’ Executive Director. “Every three years, farmers on the island have welcomed collection events for unwanted pesticides and livestock medications to safely dispose of their unused products. We’re confident they’ll do the same for this new avenue to embrace sustainable agriculture.”

Cleanfarms works closely with experts on the island from the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture to bring recycling opportunities to local farmers. These Pest Management Specialists are big contributors to the success of the UPLM program and have been integral to launching the program for containers 23L and under this year.

“Many farmers have been storing their empty containers in search of an alternative to landfilling them,” says Leah Madore, Pest Management Specialist. “Knowing they’ll now be able to return these containers to be recycled into new useful products makes us proud to be part of this exciting project.”

More information about the collection program for pesticide and fertilizer containers 23L and under is available at cleanfarms.ca/newfoundland-recycling-pesticide-and-fertilizer-containers/ including what materials are accepted and how to prepare them.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

