Clear Blue Releases Esite edition of Illumience and provides update on its ‘Road to Zero Diesel’ R&D Program

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), announces full integration of its Esite product with its industry leading Smart Power Cloud management service, Illumience. Currently in beta release, the service goes live in March 2024 to all our telecom infrastructure customers.

Our patented energy forecasting and management will minimize generator operations and maximize solar energy performance. It is the key focus of our Artificial Intelligence (AI) roadmap. Supported by a $5 million grant from the Government of Canada, in 2024 and 2025, smarter predictive analytics supported by machine learning will bring significant cost benefits to our customers. Together, our target is a 20-50% reduction in generator fuel consumption, which ultimately could deliver an increase in profit of 5-10% for telecom infrastructure customers.

Building on our customer validated features that are the foundation of Illumience:

Maximum Uptime and Performance;

Longest System Life;

Easy to Install and Maintain;

our product differentiation will leverage our un-paralleled collection of one trillion data points supporting:

Energy forecasting and management, and;

Unparalleled remote troubleshooting and remediation.

New for 2024 – Leveraging our Proprietary Data for further ML and AI Advancements

To date, Clear Blue has shipped to 55 countries around the world with products operating in a wide variety of conditions. Over this time, the Company has processed more than 1 trillion cloud transactions from our production systems. This large proprietary data store forms the basis for the next layer in the AI stack – machine learning. With more than 38,000 years of operating data, we have the largest repository of solar and energy performance of Telecom and IOT systems. This is the key to leading the market in Artificial Intelligence.

The Esite-Illumience product release in Q1 is the next step and through the next three quarters, Clear Blue’s service will be enhanced with:

Our new Insights dashboard which provides network wide deep analytics and power systems metrics to identify degradations that will eventually lead to outages or degraded performance;

Enhanced power uptime performance analytics including grid availability, potential energy, and true battery state of charge;

Enhanced commissioning, installation and maintenance incident management, and;

Solar panel, battery, and cabling smart diagnostics.

The Road to Zero Diesel for our customers

As companies experience un-paralleled cost and currency pressures, reducing and eliminating diesel energy costs – including both fuel and site servicing costs – is of utmost importance. Clear Blue has already proven that it can deliver the lowest upfront cost – as an example, solar only systems with Clear Blue’s Smart Power have a 40% lower Capex than other systems. Now, Clear Blue is bringing this capability to diesel powered larger systems via our AI driven product roadmap.

“We are pleased that the rest of the industry is now seeing the importance of the data and analytics foundation that we built Clear Blue’s product stack on from day one”, said Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue. “Pair that with the significant growth demand in the market for connectivity and for green power, we are meeting the challenges of our customers as they grab this significant growth opportunity.”

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

[email protected]

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

+1 437 836 9669

[email protected]

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” and/or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning financial results and future upcoming contracts.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Clear Blue’s listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.



CBJ Newsmakers