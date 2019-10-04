Clear Blue Technologies and NuRAN Wireless to roll out Mobile Infrastructure at 50 Locations in the Marshall Islands

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (Clear Blue or the “Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid company in clean managed wireless power, today announced an agreement with NuRAN Wireless (CNSX: NUR.CN) for 50 Smart Off-Grid power systems that will support the installation of enhanced mobile connectivity services in the Marshall Islands. The agreement is the Company’s first project in the Asia-Pacific region.

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions worldwide, headquartered in Quebec, Canada. NuRAN will deliver and install complete cellular sites using its LiteRAN xG evolutive 2G-3G-4G multi-standard radio access network solution and its Nexus core network solution.“Providing internet connectivity in many parts of the world requires a highly reliable, cost-effective, and remotely manageable solution,” said Miriam Tuerk, Co-founder & CEO of Clear Blue. “Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid power systems combined with NuRAN’s award-winning mobile infrastructure delivers the ideal solution for mobile operators at a cost that meets their return on investment goals. Clear Blue will also provide ongoing managed services to ensure the highest level of power reliability for these installations.”“NuRAN and Clear Blue have both developed advanced systems that have changed the landscape in terms of delivering how power and telecom services respectively are deployed and managed around the world,” said Francis Létourneau, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for NuRAN Wireless. “These new installations will have a positive impact on many people in the Marshall Islands who were previously unconnected or underserved.”The agreement includes Clear Blue’s Nano-Grid Power Packs , as well as Clear Blue’s Illumience cloud software, the industry’s most advanced off-grid control and management system. Illumience enables the power systems to be managed, controlled, and proactively serviced over the Internet, delivering unmatched reliability, long lasting system performance, and significantly lower maintenance cost.About Clear Blue Technologies InternationalClear Blue Technologies delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. We use our patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through our Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems around the world. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRANKFURT: 0YA). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com.Legal DisclaimerNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Media Contact:

