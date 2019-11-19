Clear Blue Technologies Announces First Million Dollar Order

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” or “the Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA) announced that it has received its largest single order to date for its Smart Solar Off-Grid system, for an amount which exceeds $1.2 million CAD. Clear Blue will provide solar off-grid lighting to an area of key infrastructure to a customer in the Middle East and Africa region. It is expected to ship in Q4 2019 and the customer will install Clear Blue’s technology in 2020.

“As governments and organizations around the world seek to provide mission-critical infrastructure while constrained by tight budgets, Smart Off-Grid becomes a key asset in achieving those objectives,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue. “We are thrilled to be undertaking this project in the Middle East and Africa; a region in which Clear Blue has invested significant resources to establish the Company as a trusted and valuable partner.”The project will provide lighting to multiple locations where high reliability and security are a key requirement. Through built-in communications, each lighting pole is connected to Clear Blue’s cloud-based management software, Illumience. Using Illumience, the lights will be remotely monitored, managed, and controlled by Clear Blue’s service team, lowering maintenance costs while delivering high reliability. Illumience’s predictive weather and energy analysis capabilities will be used to preserve battery power and ensure lighting service in all seasons of the year. The project will deliver Smart Streetlights complete with industry’s most advanced protection features as well as smart dimming to ensure the highest service levels.About Clear Blue Technologies InternationalClear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 34 countries, including the U.S. and Canada.Legal DisclaimerNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

