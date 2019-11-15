Clear Blue Technologies Announces Transition of Auditors

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” or “the Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA) announced today that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of the Company’s auditor (the “Former Auditor”). The Board expects to announce its new auditor within the coming weeks.

“This is an administrative change that will ensure the Company’s auditor is optimally suited to meet the needs of Clear Blue as it continues to scale and grow its business and operations,” said Steve Parry, Chair of Clear Blue’s Audit Committee and Independent Board Member.There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s reports on the Company’s financial statements during period that the Former Auditor acted as the Company’s auditor. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations or unresolved issues as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“I 51-102″) between the Company and the Former Auditor.In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letter from the Former Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.About Clear Blue Technologies InternationalClear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 34 countries, including the U.S. and Canada.Legal DisclaimerNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Media Contact:Becky Nye

Senior Associate

Montieth & Company

155 East 44th Street, Suite 1610

New York, NY 10017

+1 646-864-3517

bnye@montiethco.com Investor Relations:Miriam Tuerk

CEO, Clear Blue Technologies

+1 416-433-3952

investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

