Clear Blue’s Illumient Smart Off-Grid Lights Up the American Parkway in Allentown Pennsylvania

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid™ company, today announces it has delivered over 80 Illumient Smart Off-Grid power systems to help light a two-mile stretch of a major highway in the City of Allentown, Pennsylvania. The project is being undertaken in partnership with Clear Blue’s long-term regional partner, Metro-Tech Sales & Consulting, Inc. (“Metro-Tech”), offering a total contract value of $650,000 to Clear Blue, including $95,000 in annual revenue for the next three years from Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS), for a total of $285,000 in recurring revenues, with gross margins in line with what the Company has historically reported.“We are pleased to show the versatility of Illumient Smart Off-Grid Solar Lighting with its application to another large highway development project in partnership with Metro-Tech,” says Miriam Tuerk, Co-founder and CEO of Clear Blue. “This really demonstrates the benefit of cost-effective, easy to install and remotely manageable roadway lighting solutions for North American cities.”The City of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is publicly committed to improving its highways by making them safer for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders. As such, the City sought a lighting solution for the American Parkway that offered year-round reliability – even during Pennsylvania’s cold winter months – while also being cost-effective.After an initial pilot phase in 2019, with an order for four Illumient systems to demonstrate their value and reliability, the City awarded a three-year contract to Metro-Tech and Clear Blue for over 80 Illumient Smart Off-Grid Solar Street lighting systems and its EaaS. All systems shipped in 2020, and installations are expected to begin over the next few months along the American Parkway in Allentown.Clear Blue’s Illumient Smart Off-Grid solar streetlights eliminate the need for trenching and grid connectivity, significantly reducing the cost and disruptions caused by large roadway construction projects. Illumient has been used for hundreds of small and large projects, from city streets to private parking lots and major highways, showcasing the versatility of applications for this technology.The Illumient system comes with Clear Blue’s EaaS subscription. Using its patented Illumience cloud management, control and maintenance platform, Clear Blue will deliver ongoing power management and control to the City of Allentown on an annual basis for the next three years. This system provides remote troubleshooting, remediation and predictive weather forecasting for maximum uptime and longest system life – all at a low cost.This recent project for the City of Allentown follows on from more than five major projects with Metro-Tech in 2020, showing the demand for these Smart Off-Grid lighting solutions even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Added Tuerk: “Illumient’s off-grid reliability and remote monitoring capabilities easily translate to a lower-cost solution that can increase America’s highway safety. We look forward to rolling out more exciting projects with Metro-Tech in the future and showcasing the value that Smart Off-Grid lighting can have for cities and municipalities.”About Clear Blue Technologies InternationalClear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA)Legal DisclaimerNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Investor Relations:

investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investorsMiriam Tuerk

CoFounder & CEO

Miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com

+1-416-433-3952Press Contact

Becky Nye

Director

Montieth & Company

155 E 44th Street, Suite 1610, New York, NY

bnye@montiethco.com



CBJ Newsmakers