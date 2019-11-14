Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid to Power Vodafone Ghana Project in Ghana

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Blue Technologies (“Clear Blue” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CBLU) today announced that it will provide its Smart Off-Grid solutions and services for seven greenfield sites in Ghana to power a telecom network for Vodafone Ghana. The consortium delivering the project will be led by NuRAN Wireless (CSE: NUR).

“This project will deploy mobile broadband networks in rural areas, providing low-cost mobile internet coverage through commercially sustainable models that can be scaled and replicated,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Co-founder, Clear Blue Technologies.Bringing rural mobile internet coverage to rural areas can be twice as expensive as in urban areas. The GSMA, an organization representing the interests of 750 mobile operators and nearly 400 companies, is championing the project in partnership with Vodafone Ghana. The GSMA stated that innovation and partnership were essential aspects of the winning designs .The project was awarded by an independent panel of industry experts to three consortiums, one of which was led by NuRAN including Clear Blue, and will be completed over 18 months. Under the project plan, the NuRAN and Clear Blue consortium will deliver the telecom solution for seven greenfield sites in the following six months and the host mobile operator, Vodafone Ghana, will use the remaining 12 months to integrate the sites into their network.Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid technology delivers clean, managed, wireless power, anywhere and anytime. Clear Blue’s service team uses its Illumience platform to manage, control and operate all power systems remotely, ensuring the high availability and service levels needed for telecom services. Illumience is the industry’s most advanced off-grid management service, providing real-time, 7×24, remote control, monitoring, and management of systems using Smart Off-Grid power.

About Clear Blue Technologies InternationalClear Blue Technologies delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. We use our patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through our Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems around the world. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRANKFURT: 0YA). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com .About NuRANNuRAN Wireless Inc. ( CSE: NUR ) ( OTC: NRRWF ) ( FSE: 1RN ) is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.Legal Disclaimers

