Clear Sky Adds Strategic and Significant Asset to its Project Base in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, announces that it has entered property option agreement (the “Option Agreement”), dated August 05, 2022, with Halo Lithium LLC (the “Vendor”), pursuant to which it has been granted the right to acquire the Halo Project. The Halo Project is comprised of ninety-eight mineral claims, located in Esmeralda and Nye Counties, Nevada, and is considered prospective for claystone-hosted lithium mineralization.

Patrick Morris, CEO notes, “This acquisition, in the heart of America’s lithium discovery region, will significantly broaden our project base in Nevada. The Halo Project directly borders two companies who have shown lithium enrichment in the area: American Lithium’s TLC project (MRE: 7.1Mt LCEi) to the north, and American Battery Metals Tonopah Flats project to the southwest. We believe Halo is underlain by the same geologic formation that hosts the TLC deposit. We feel that this ground-breaking opportunity will allow us to achieve our goal of becoming a major player in the region and ultimately a contributor to the lithium supply chain.”

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company may acquire all rights to the Halo Project from the Vendor, in consideration for completing a series of cash payments and share issuances (the “Consideration Shares”) in accordance with the following schedule:

Deadline Cash Payment Consideration Share Issuance Initial Payment US$250,000 1,865,269 First Anniversary of Option Agreement US$200,000 1,250,000 Second Anniversary of Option Agreement US$200,000 500,000

All Consideration Shares issued to the Vendor will be subject to a twelve-month voluntary escrow arrangement, during which time the Consideration Shares may not be traded without the prior approval of the Company. The Consideration Shares will be released from the escrow arrangement in three tranches, of which 25% will be released after six months, a further 37.5% after nine months, and the balance after twelve months.

In addition to the above payments and share issuances, the Company has agreed to reimburse the Vendor for expenses incurred in maintaining the Halo Project in good standing, to a maximum of US$100,000, and to assume responsibility for ongoing maintenance fees owing to the Bureau of Land Management. Following exercise of the option and the acquisition of the Halo Project, the Company will grant the Vendor a one-percent net smelter returns royalty (the “Royalty”) on commercial project from the Project. One-half of the Royalty may be bought back from the Vendor at any time through a one-time cash payment of US$1,000,000.

The Company and the Vendor are at arms-length. The transaction contemplated by the Option Agreement neither constitutes a fundamental change nor a change of business for the Company, nor is it expected to result in a change of control for the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

The Company has agreed to pay an arm’s length finder a series of share issuances (the “Finder’s Shares”) including (i) within 5 days of the date of the Option Agreement, 118,406 Finder’s Shares, (ii) on the first anniversary of the date of the Option Agreement, 75,000 Finder’s Shares plus such number of Finder’s Shares as is equal to US$12,000 at a deemed price per share equal to the 10-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the CSE immediately prior to the date of issue (the “VWAP”), and (iii) on the second anniversary of the date of the Option Agreement, 30,000 Finder’s Shares plus such number of Finder’s Shares as is equal to US$12,000 at a deemed price per share equal to the 10-day VWAP. The Finder’s Shares set out in (ii) and (iii) are subject to the Company making the corresponding payments under the Option Agreement, and all Finder’s Shares are subject to the same twelve-month voluntary escrow terms as the Consideration Shares.

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W)

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

