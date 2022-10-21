Clear Sky Lithium Advances Fieldwork at Halo and ELi Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce it has commenced on site fieldwork activities based on recent findings across the Halo and ELi project areas.

The Halo Project, consisting of ninety-eight mineral claims located in Nevada’s Esmeralda and Nye Counties is considered prospective for claystone-hosted lithium mineralization. Positive news regarding exploration and development on adjacent properties to the north and southwest of the Halo Project have recently fueled enthusiasm for regional lithium exploration activities in the area.

The immediate region is relatively under-explored with no previous field work or sampling ever completed on the Halo property even though it now has an advanced project adjacent to it. The goal of the program is to get boots on the ground to commence efforts to improve and clarify technical knowledge of the Big Smoky Valley basinal alluvial cover within the Halo project land package. Initial field work planning consists of prospecting efforts to understand the depth of alluvial cover through initial surface sampling, and if applicable, surficial mapping. The data acquired from the initial fieldwork will assist the Company as it refines a go-forward geology and metallurgy plan to support phase-2 drill targeting as part of Clear Sky’s ongoing strategic lithium resource development efforts in Nevada.

To undertake the fieldwork at Halo, Clear Sky has expanded its engagement with Tigren Inc. (“Tigren”) of Reno, Nevada who are scheduled to commence their efforts onsite in late October. As noted in a news release of September 28, the firm has already been engaged to concurrently work on Clear Sky’s ELi project, and it was subsequently determined to be the most cost-effective and logistically efficient solution to extend this arrangement. Tigren brings over-30-years experience as a discovery-focused geological service provider specializing in advancing under-explored properties through their comprehensive technical field services and is controlled by Company Director, Marco Montecinos.

At the ELi Property, the Company elected to initiate a detailed geological mapping survey and auger sampling program which has been increased to bulk sampling of key target locations. The program continues to delineate the size, continuity, and shape of near-surface lithium mineralization and provide a clearer understanding of exploration vectors and geological controls on the mineralization. The sampling program was designed to optimize resolution and integrity, offering a clear surface representation across the entire property. Sampled materials will be utilized to refine geological assessments and drill targets, and further serve as research materials for ongoing metallurgical extraction and processing studies.

Patrick Morris, Clear Sky Lithium’s CEO notes, “We believe that both our properties hold excellent promise and are proceeding to invest based on science-based results. Our strategy includes the acquisition of development-grade assets in combination with a plan for technological solutions best suited to extract mineral value in the most cost-efficient manner. We are on-track and pleased with the overall progress to-date. As milestones continue to be achieved, we look forward to reporting further good news for our partners and shareholders as our venture continues to build upon success in the field and in the lab.”

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF)

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

