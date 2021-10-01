Clearmind Medicine to Host ‘Psychedelics for Alcoholism‘ Virtual Educational Event on October 20

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (“Clearmind” or the “Company“), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, is pleased to announce it will be hosting Psychedelics For Alcoholism , a free, live virtual event highlighting new potential treatments for alcohol use disorder and binge drinking.

The online event will be held Oct. 20, 2021, starting at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST; registration is open and free to all. The event will include brief presentations by featured speakers, followed by a discussion with a question-and-answer session.

The Company has curated a panel of scientists, thought leaders, therapists, and pundits to share their experiences and educate participants on the mounting evidence suggesting the effectiveness of psychedelics, and specifically MEAI, in the regulation of excessive drinking.

Representatives from the Company will also provide an update on Clearmind’s MEAI-based medicines and their potential for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder and binge drinking.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, stated, “We’re in the middle of a Psychedelic Renaissance that is revolutionizing the way we treat mental disorders. We put this event together to increase awareness of the advances being made in the field, and more specifically generate awareness of the work Clearmind is doing with regard to alcohol use and binge drinking.”

“Together with our sponsors and partners, we are eager to share our progress and provide access to accurate information to interested communities, including mental health practitioners, researchers, potential patients, investors and the general public,” Zuloff-Shani concluded.

Following is a list of our panelists and partners. To register for the event, or learn more about Psychedelics for Alcoholism, visit the event website .

Among our featured speakers and panelists: Shannon Smadella , moderator; Adi Zuloff-Shani , Ph.D., chief executive officer at Clearmind; Mark Haden , Advisory Board member, Clearmind; Terri Freeland, construction industry professional; and Dr. Jeff Morley , registered psychologist.

Partners include: Canadian Psychedelic Association , World Psychedelics Day , McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy™, and Insight Global .

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind (CSE: CMND) is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of two patent families. The first, “Binge Behavior Regulators,” has been granted in the U.S., Europe, China and India, with pending divisional applications in Europe and the U.S. The second, “Alcohol Beverage Substitute,” has been approved for a European patent, with pending applications in the U.S., China and India. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CMND” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Email:

invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (778) 400-5347

General Inquiries Email:

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company’s business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investing into early-stage companies inherently carries a high degree of risk, and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com



CBJ Newsmakers