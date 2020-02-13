ClearSlide Extends its Gong Integration for Advanced Visibility into Customer Interactions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ClearSlide sales enablement platform announces that it has dramatically improved its integration with Gong’s AI-driven revenue intelligence. Every recorded meeting interaction in ClearSlide® is now visible in the Gong platform, providing greater transparency into customer relationships and the status of deals. ClearSlide’s buyer engagement data pairs with Gong’s revenue intelligence to enable sales and marketing teams to track and analyze every customer interaction, measure buyer engagement levels, and gauge the effectiveness of content.Whether coming from ad-hoc meetings held on the fly, scheduled calendar bookings, or calls, every element of ClearSlide’s live meeting data is now directly imported into the robust Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform. With this new plug-and-play integration, ClearSlide and Gong work together to provide sales and marketing teams with easy to join meetings, recommended sales content, smart email outreach, and deep visibility into customer interactions and deals.“ClearSlide empowers sales professionals to engage buyers at every stage of the sales process and, most importantly, understand the true impact of each interaction,” said Sergey Medved, Director of Product, ClearSlide. “ClearSlide’s sales engagement and buyer insights are complemented by Gong’s Revenue Intelligence Platform, which winning revenue teams are now standardizing on. The integrated solution gives sales reps the complete understanding of which content, processes, and interactions are the most impactful on accelerating and closing deals.” “For marketing and sales teams, it’s paramount to understand your customer reality, rather than opinions, in real-time to best inform follow-up actions. With this update, ClearSlide now integrates directly with the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform, ensuring that every ClearSlide engagement metric is tracked, making it easier to make decisions about forecasting, coaching, and content strategy,” explained Udi Ledergor, CMO at Gong. “It’s the perfect accompaniment to Gong’s Deal Intelligence, which separates fact from fiction and truly understands pipeline quality, allowing salespeople to proactively take action to keep deals from stalling.”About ClearSlide

ClearSlide is a unified sales enablement platform that delivers buyer engagement analytics, content management, and communication tools to inform every stage of the sales process. Chosen by industry leading brands including Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Yelp, Refinery29, and the Sacramento Kings, ClearSlide helps sales teams create truly amazing customer experiences and make every interaction count — whether it’s in person, on the phone, or through email. Powered by artificial intelligence, ClearSlide makes it seamless to discover and communicate the best content and gain critical insights into how customers engage. ClearSlide is a division of Corel. For more information, please visit www.clearslide.com .© 2020 Corel Corporation. ClearSlide and the ClearSlide logo are registered trademarks of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.Media Contact

