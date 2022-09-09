Clearwater River Dene Nation Upgrades Mobile App; Offers Even More Features and Updates to Band Members

CLEARWATER RIVER, Saskatchewan, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The leadership of Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) has released the first major implementation upgrade to their official mobile app, adding new functionality and redesigning the app experience.

The official CRDN app was first introduced in 2020, gradually offering development stage information on news, events, and other communication resource options to band members and the public. Due to the safety and health restrictions from the ongoing pandemic, the CRDN decided on implementing this much-needed vital and important communication tool to support our quest for providing information to our community.

The mobile App serves to provide a variety of communication options from Leadership to our admin programs departments to general information sharing with the membership of CRDN. Urgent notifications are sent directly to users’ phones in cases of emergency, or to distribute important updates regarding community support guidance and directions.

The CRDN app runs on the Communikit platform, developed by Aivia Inc. Communikit is Canada’s first mobile app platform designed specifically for Indigenous communities of interest to expand and maximize their communications options for their members.

The extensive technical and visual upgrade includes a new interface design, new posting functionality for administrators, the introduction of a tagging system for easily locating posts, and administrative analytics. The user system has been fully redeveloped to make it easier for users to sign up and access the app, recover their login credentials if they forget, and take advantage of their phone’s capacity and alert functionality included with the app.

“We continue to work with the Communikit team at Aivia Inc. to make the CRDN Communication App accommodating for our community participation and usage — the new version is more diverse for our users and makes it easier for our administrators to publish updates on the app,” explained Chief Teddy Clarke.

“Keeping our band members up to date on what is happening in the community is vital, for both on and off-reserve. Being able to send notifications directly out to our members removes a barrier and means we are able to get out urgent notices with accurate and precise information. The new update lets our administrators get notifications sent out with less effort.”

The new and improved CRDN mobile app is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Get the free app today and start keeping up with our Nation!

The Chief and Council of the Clearwater River Dene Nation are proud to offer this community resource moving forward with a new generational era, where our community can now have that grassroots connection while participating in the many positive trends and developments underway in our Nation.

Respectfully Yours,

Chief Teddy Clark

Media Contact:

Communication Program Advisor

Debbie Kruk

780-236-5904

[email protected]

