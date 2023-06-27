Clip Money is the preferred cash deposit solution for experiential photography leader Cherry Hill Programs

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF), a leading fintech that brings convenient, cost-effective cash management services to retailers, continues its strong partnership with Cherry Hill Programs following a successful 2022 holiday and 2023 spring photo seasons.

Cherry Hill Programs is the industry-leader in experiential photography, providing souvenir experiences in many popular tourist destinations and attractions year-round and operating holiday experiences in hundreds of venues across North America during the Christmas and Easter holiday seasons.

“We are delighted Cherry Hill Programs’ selected Clip as their preferred cash management solution,” said Joseph Arrage, CEO of Clip Money. “For a seasonal-based business like CHP, having a platform that is easy for their associates to onboard while driving deposit transparency across hundreds of locations is critical for cash flow, reconciliation, and loss prevention management. Clip simplifies the deposit process for Cherry Hill Programs so their team can focus on what they do best – providing a wonderful holiday experience for their guests.”

Clip’s solution enables businesses like Cherry Hill Programs to streamline their deposit process by digitizing and automating their cash handling operations. Clip supports fast and convenient deposits for any retailer into any bank account through Clip deposit locations which are located at leading shopping malls, big box retailers and other convenient locations. Store employees perform transactions through an intuitive app while an enterprise dashboard creates transparency and simplicity of cash deposits for retailers’ back-office operations. Clip also provides retailers next business day credit for deposits, which creates improved cash flow, always a welcomed benefit for today’s retailers.

“We chose to expand our partnership with Clip after two successful holiday photo seasons. Clip has made our onsite operations more efficient and effective, while providing high level of accountability and transparency,” said Liz Scoropanos, Vice President, Retail Operations of Cherry Hill Programs. “We are delighted to continue working with Clip after witnessing the immediate impact on our daily cash management challenges, by tracking across our broad location portfolio through easy accessibility to Clip’s App and Dashboard functionality. Providing CHP’s leadership team real-time visibility into transaction history has been extremely impactful to our operations.”

To learn more, please visit www.clipmoney.com , and for a full list of locations, visit https://clipmoney.com/locations .

About Clip

Clip Money, Inc. (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF) is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to make deposits securely to their current business bank account through a national network of smart drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains. Clip Money, Inc. improves the business deposit experience through transformational digital and mobile enabled platform services. In 2022, Clip announced strategic collaborations with Staples , Brookfield Properties , BentallGreenOak (BGO) , Simon® (NYSE:SPG) , Invicta , Parkland, national fuel distributor , with additional announcements pending.

About CHP

Cherry Hill Programs captures the Magic to celebrate moments for a lifetime! In partnership with famous landmarks, attractions, signature retail venues, and hotel destinations, CHP is the industry-leader in experiential photography, providing virtual, digital, and live holiday + souvenir photography experiences in venues across North America. Through a combination of proprietary reservation software, innovative technology, accessible download portals and complete photography operation implementation – from recruiting and training to collaborative marketing – our mission is simple: to bring magic to every experience.

Contacts

Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

tel: 844-593-2547

Chris Landtroop

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]



