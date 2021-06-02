Cloud ERP Market Size to Reach USD 141.68 Billion in 2028 | Rising Demand for Efficient, Paper-Free Accounting and Order Management Solutions are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cloud ERP market size reached USD 44.83 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cloud ERP market revenue growth is driven by increasing demand for solutions for data-driven business decisions and rising demand for efficient, paper-free accounting, and order management solutions. Rising adoption of cloud ERP in BFSI sector for finance and operation applications is expected to further boost growth of the global cloud ERP market during the forecast period.

However, integration issues of cloud ERP solutions with on-premises based systems is expected to hamper global cloud ERP market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Rising adoption of hybrid cloud-based cloud ERP solutions by end-users to get better data security and flexibility is driving revenue growth of the hybrid cloud segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

Small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud ERP among SMEs to gain access to a wide range of applications.

The finance segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of market share during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud ERP in the BFSI industry for managing ledger, payables, and customer invoices seamlessly.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising implementation of cloud ERP solutions across various industries in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sage Group plc, Workday, Inc., QAD Inc., Genius Solutions, Inc., OpenPro, Inc., Acumatica, Inc., and Ramco Systems Limited.

In September 2020, Acumatica, Inc. announced a substantial rise in investment and focus on its business management solution in the United Kingdom, which is expected to boost Acumatica’s expansion in the United Kingdom.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud ERP market on the basis of deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Finance Operations Sales & Marketing Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Healthcare IT and Telecom Retail Transportation and Logistics Government Media & Entertainment BFSI Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



