Cloud Nine Provides Corporate Update and Investment Outlook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTCQB: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network and data storage technology company, is pleased to provide the following corporate update and investment outlook for Cloud Nine’s shareholders, stakeholders and other interested parties. The Company is also pleased to announce a content refresh to its website, www.cloud9web3.com, and public investment presentation deck.

Cloud Nine offers investors the ability to be part of the web 3 technology revolution through its core ‘Limitless’ technology suite, strategic investment portfolio and partners. The Company is committed to “Powering the World’s Secure Web3 Ecosystem”. While Cloud Nine seeks to capitalize on attractive investment opportunities, it is also committed to ensuring its core suite of technology is the base upon which all revenues and future projects are based.

Over the course of Q1 2022, the Company has replaced and reinvigorated its management team, who has conducted an extensive review of Cloud Nine’s existing technology portfolio and worked with the team to develop an exciting plan for the rest of 2022 and into 2023. Management has also begun to explore a series of further investments and partnerships with new and existing partners and investees. Below is a summary of Cloud Nine’s current active assets and investments.

The Limitless VPN

Limitless VPN is the first VPN built with a focus on the Metaverse and Web 3 functionality. The Limitless VPN provides a FREE OF CHARGE alternative to mainstream subscription VPNs while simultaneously providing access to its larger decentralized infrastructure of peer-to-peer Web 3.0 users. Cloud Nine provides its community with VPN service in exchange for access to latent computer resources in the background that are not being used when your system sits idle.

The Company has recently completed debugging the VPN software and plans to relaunch and monetize the VPN in Q2 of 2022.

Sign up to start using the Limitless VPN at www.limitlessvpn.com

Investment in Next Decentrum

Next Decentrum is the Launchpad for the World’s Most Iconic NFT Products. Featuring its own proprietary NFT marketplace “Momentable” Next Decentrum is generating revenues and expanding rapidly.

Cloud Nine currently has a 16% ownership interest in Next Decentrum and holds the right to increase its holdings to 27.6% of the company.

Management Commentary

“Cloud Nine is ready to move forward from an asset gathering vehicle to a revenue generating operational company,” states Lucas Russell, President and CEO. “After the last month and a half of being with the Company, I am extremely pleased with the assets and tools available to us to create some meaningful revenues in 2022, and am even more excited to continue to work on some new applications of our Limitless Technology Suite. A VPN is just the tip of the iceberg of what I believe the technology is capable of.”

“When I joined the team at Cloud Nine, I wanted to ensure past investments were capitalized on, in order to be able to fund the next round of expansion and development for the Company. Over the next few months, we aim to make some large leaps in terms of user and revenue numbers. At the same time, Cloud Nine is building future iterations of the Limitless technology which will allow us to expand our footprint in the Metaverse and Web3 communities through possible acquisitions and joint ventures. I am really excited for the coming year and look forward to sharing more with shareholders, investors and stakeholders in the coming months ahead,” continued M. Russell.

Updated Website

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently updated its corporate website at www.cloud9web3.com. The updated website features information about its investee companies and technology; a repository of news releases, an updated Investor Center with downloadable materials including but not limited to the investor presentation, and financial statements; among other resources. Visitors can also sign up to join the Company’s mailing list in order to receive updates directly from the Company.

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine is a diversified technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

