CloudMD Launches Kii Personalized & Connected Care, the New Brand Identity for its Transformational Integrated Health Services Offering

Kii combines CloudMD’s unique nurse-led intake and care coordination and proven comprehensive suite of healthcare services to personalize support for members across physical, mental and overall health and safety.

iCBT and health coaching is now integrated in CloudMD’s EFAP and overall mental health offering, which means CloudMD can support more individuals by offering a fully stepped-care approach from self-guided to coaching to treatment for mental health conditions such as clinical depression and anxiety.

Telemedicine services will be available through Kii in July, which provides an additional telemedicine offering embedded into CloudMD’s integrated program offering.

Comprehensive, personalized connected care with multiple modalities of ongoing support including virtual video, instant messaging, telephonic, and in-person options, which ensures the right care, when and how individuals want it.

Establishes a strong brand identity and positioning strategy to support the go-to-market and cross-selling campaign to new and existing client base.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (“CloudMD” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology and innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, is excited to announce the launch of Kii Personalized & Connected Care by CloudMD, the new brand identity for its integrated, health services offering. Kii, is the company’s flagship offering which integrates several of its best-in-class technologies and services into one exceptional, connected, and personalized experience for employees that will continue to disrupt the traditional employer healthcare industry. Kii is focused on personalizing care by taking a whole-person approach with an emphasis on continuity of care across mental, physical and workplace safety.

Over the last 6 months, the CloudMD team has been working to develop the new Kii brand identity and positioning for its integrated platform, which has already seen successful adoption in the marketplace. The new Kii brand reflects a brand purpose of empowering individuals to take control of their health and plays off the word “key” ie. “Holding the key to your health”. The essence of the brand is meant to embody caring, the whole body, trust, and connectivity. The Kii brand promise is to provide connected care, which is the key enabler to an individual’s health and wellbeing and ability to thrive.

Karen Adams, Interim CEO and President of CloudMD commented, “We are thrilled to launch Kii, a transformation program that enables access to personalized care for mental and physical health issues across an individual’s life journey. Kii brings together what we have known as transactional service approaches that lead to disconnected and fragmented experiences. With the connected and outcome focused approach of Kii, the program drives accountability for behaviour change resulting in better return on investment and clinical health outcomes. Kii addresses the barriers to care by efficiently supporting access through multiple modalities designed to meet the individual’s specific needs. Kii supports individuals who require mental and physical health treatment plans but also demonstrates strong, positive return to work outcomes for people experience absence support or disability services.”

Karen Adams continued, “We intend to build long standing relationships with the individuals and will continuously support and encourage them to actively engage in their treatment. We believe Kii is the solution that individuals and organizations will come to depend on for the full spectrum of mental and physical health needs. They can depend on CloudMD to focus on the personalized health needs of individuals resulting in better health outcomes for the individual and improved ROI for the company.”

Over the past few years, thousands of individual employers and organizations have switched from transactional providers to CloudMD across its suite of services. Employers, advisors, insurers and employees have provided consistent feedback that they are frustrated with the services they receive, and face long wait times and too many barriers in accessing high-quality care. This is magnified when a user is forced into digital-only experiences without phone access or in-person options available.

Kii differentiates itself in the market through:

Full spectrum of healthcare services and features. Includes EFAP (employee and family assistance program), mental health treatment including iCBT (internet based cognitive behavioral therapy), telemedicine, a trustworthy credible health reference library, and employee-initiated workplace health and safety services all accessed through one connected program.

Includes EFAP (employee and family assistance program), mental health treatment including iCBT (internet based cognitive behavioral therapy), telemedicine, a trustworthy credible health reference library, and employee-initiated workplace health and safety services all accessed through one connected program. Easy to use platform and interface. Will provide one integrated solution that combines EFAP, mental health coach, telemedicine, and workplace health, credible health reference library and safety which eliminates multiple logins and provides access to a dedicated healthcare team that shares one, personalized healthcare record. User-friendly and inviting to reduce stigma around asking for help.

Will provide one integrated solution that combines EFAP, mental health coach, telemedicine, and workplace health, credible health reference library and safety which eliminates multiple logins and provides access to a dedicated healthcare team that shares one, personalized healthcare record. User-friendly and inviting to reduce stigma around asking for help. Entire experience is supported by a nurse/clinician. From initial intake and assessment to creating personalized care plans, to navigating options and ensuring individuals stay on track, assigned nurse navigators are there to support the entire journey back to health.

From initial intake and assessment to creating personalized care plans, to navigating options and ensuring individuals stay on track, assigned nurse navigators are there to support the entire journey back to health. One, centralized intake process. The nurses and regulated health care professionals do a superior job at assessing the person’s issues and helping them navigate to the right service or combination of services. Nurses can help assess both physical and mental health issues, without forcing the employee to go through multiple intake processes.

The nurses and regulated health care professionals do a superior job at assessing the person’s issues and helping them navigate to the right service or combination of services. Nurses can help assess both physical and mental health issues, without forcing the employee to go through multiple intake processes. Multiple modalities of care. Provides multiple options of care including 365-day available support that work for everyone including, virtual, instant messaging, telephonic, and in person options This ensures the right care, when and how individuals want it.

Provides multiple options of care including 365-day available support that work for everyone including, virtual, instant messaging, telephonic, and in person options This ensures the right care, when and how individuals want it. Significant network of healthcare professionals : Roster includes a significant number of regulated health care practitioners including but not limited to psychologists, psychotherapists, MSWs, psychiatrists, nurses, nurse practitioners and doctors. Includes subject matter expertise in occupational health and disability to treat complex and chronic health conditions that drive disability costs.

: Roster includes a significant number of regulated health care practitioners including but not limited to psychologists, psychotherapists, MSWs, psychiatrists, nurses, nurse practitioners and doctors. Includes subject matter expertise in occupational health and disability to treat complex and chronic health conditions that drive disability costs. Ability to measure clinical health outcomes Delivering superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high satisfaction and measurable business ROI.

Kii Personalized & Connected Care Video

To learn more about Kii, please watch this short highlight video.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s business is separated into three main divisions: Clinics and Pharmacies, Digital Solution and Enterprise Health Solutions, the Company’s fastest growing division. CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division has built a leading employer healthcare solution, including its Comprehensive Integrated Health Services Platform, which offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers, and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees, and customers.

CloudMD currently services a direct ecosystem of over 5,700 clinicians including, 1,800+ mental health practitioners, 1,600+ allied health professionals, 1,400+ doctors and nurses and covers 12 million individual lives across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca .

