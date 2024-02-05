CMP 2022 Resource Limited Partnership completes rollover into Dundee Global Resource Class

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (“GCIC”) is pleased to announce that CMP 2022 Resource Limited Partnership (“CMP 2022”) has completed the transfer of assets into Dundee Global Fund Corporation in exchange for shares of Dundee Global Resource Class.

On the date of transfer, February 2, 2024, the net asset value for CMP 2022 was $301.49 per Class A Unit and $348.73 per Class F Unit. The net asset value for Dundee Global Resource Class was $4.67 per Series A Share and $5.10 per Series F Share. Upon the dissolution of CMP 2022, on or about February 15, 2024, shares of Dundee Global Resource Class will be distributed to the limited partners of CMP 2022 (“Limited Partners”). In the interim, Limited Partners can determine a value for their holdings in Dundee Global Resource Class by multiplying the number of Class A Units by 64.5470 and Class F Units by 68.4249 Series A and Series F Shares, respectively, of Dundee Global Resource Class. The derived net asset value per unit of CMP 2022 will continue to be available on the website of GCIC (www.goodmanandcompany.com) until the dissolution of CMP 2022.

Dundee Global Resource Class is a class of mutual fund shares of Dundee Global Fund Corporation. Dundee Global Resource Class is managed by GCIC. The fundamental investment objective of Dundee Global Resource Class is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Canadian resource companies that offer attractive risk-reward characteristics as well as other Canadian equities that offer the potential for capital appreciation. Further information on Dundee Global Resource Class, including a copy of the simplified prospectus for Dundee Global Resource Class, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the investment fund profile of Dundee Global Fund Corporation.

About CMP

CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.1 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.4 billion in assets throughout their history.

About GCIC

GCIC is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation. GCIC is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit www.goodmanandcompany.com



