CN 100 Celebrations in Regina Were a Success

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased that the CN 100: A Moving Celebration, the moving container village celebrating the people, history and future of CN, which was in Regina as part of Canadian Western Agribition from November 25th to November 30th, was a success. The celebration attracted over 27,000 participants in Regina.

CN was created by an Act of Parliament in Canada on June 6, 1919 and has since contributed continuously to Canada’s economy and prosperity. Through its evolution over the years — from a Federal Crown Corporation for 75 years to its privatization in 1995 — CN is the railway that uniquely spans North America from Eastern Canada to Western Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. For 100 years, CN has been serving Canada’s economy, from building the country to now moving over $250 billion worth of its customers’ goods annually.CN 100: A Moving Celebration is an immersive exhibit where everyone can discover the history of CN as well as the people and innovations that built North America. Families enjoy interactive experiences, shows and many activities for children. To find out more about the CN 100 celebrations and schedule, please visit http://www.cn100.ca/en/.CN is pleased to announce that the Company has given 100 trees to the City of Regina to create a CN 100 legacy forest of mature trees in honour of the CN 100 celebrations. Those trees were planted at the Pilot Butte Creek Pathway.Finally, CN is also announcing on the occasion of its 100th anniversary, the creation of the CN Saskatchewan Community Board comprised of community leaders who will provide input on CN’s community investments in the province. A key focus of this community board will be supporting local, grassroots organizations with funding requests. CN has a proud history of providing millions of dollars in support to non-profit organizations, causes and initiatives in communities across its network. In 2018, CN donated over $300,000 to Saskatchewan based organizations.“We are proud to collaborate with local organizations across our network,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president, corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. “CN wants to improve the quality of life of the communities in which it operates. We believe the more aligned we are with community decisions through our CN Saskatchewan Community board, the better we will achieve our goal. By putting funding decisions in the hands of people who are involved in their community on a day-to-day basis, we are enabling them to have a meaningful impact on their community.”The CN Saskatchewan Community Board will be chaired by Brad Wall, former Premier of Saskatchewan and special advisor at Osler. Other members of the CN Saskatchewan Community Board include: Doreen Eagles, former MLA and farmer; Doug Hodson, Partner at MLT Aikins LLP; Chris Lane, chief executive officer at Canadian Western Agribition; Mubarik Syed, Saskatoon community leader and prominent leader with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Saskatchewan; Ray Ahenakew, Saskatchewan First Nations leader and member of the Meadow Lake Tribal Council Board; Chris Guerrette, CEO at Saskatoon and Region Homebuilders Association; and Barb Ryan, Regina community leader.Blaine Phillips, CN retiree; Gerald Guest, CN superintendent for the Prairie region; and Raymond Kazadi, CN account manager, Supply Chain Sales will be joining the Community Board as CN representatives and Lindsay Brumwell, manager, Public Affairs, Saskatchewan at CN will be the Community Board’s Secretary.About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

