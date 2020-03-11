CN adopts live webcast format for its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to be held on April 28, 2020

MONTREAL, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that the annual meeting of shareholders will be conducted solely via live webcast this year on April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). We are pleased to embrace the latest technology to provide easy access, improved communication, and cost savings for our shareholders and the Company. Holding an online only shareholder meeting minimizes the health risk that may be associated with large gatherings and is in line with our sustainability vision and belief. This meeting format will provide a consistent experience to all shareholders regardless of their location, as well as the opportunity for global, English and French interactive access to a dialogue with our executives and members of our Board.

The company’s Management Information Circular and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders as well as its 2019 Annual Report will be available to shareholders on or about March 24, 2020 in the Investors’ section of CN’s website. Meeting materials distributed to shareholders shortly thereafter will include their control number and instructions on how to access the webcast the day of the meeting and vote their shares. Such instructions will also be posted on the Investors’ section of CN’s website.In order to access the webcast meeting platform, participants will need an Internet-connected device, such as laptops, computers, tablets or cellphones. The webcast meeting platform will be fully supported across browsers and devices running the most updated version of applicable software plugins.CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .

CBJ Newsmakers