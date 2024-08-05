CN and Congebec to Expand Cold Chain Logistics Across North America

MONTREAL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Congebec today announced that they are coming together to collaborate on a state-of-the-art cold storage facility at CN’s Calgary Logistics Park in Alberta. Strategically located within CN’s integrated logistics hub, the facility will be designed to be in better proximity, accelerating the conversion of temperature-sensitive goods between rail and warehouse. Customers will benefit from a more reliable, timely and efficient service to get their perishable cargo to domestic and international markets.

Developed with CN’s construction partner Matthews Tribal, the new Congebec facility will seamlessly integrate cold storage, cross-docking, transloading, and first- and last-mile services with CN’s established refrigerated programs. The proximity to rail of this new facility will also help streamline transfers, reduce dwell times, and ensure temperature-sensitive goods move more efficiently.

This innovative solution addresses long-standing challenges in the cold supply chain by enabling faster container flows, flexible on-demand capacity, and more reliable delivery schedules. This initiative will connect producers, retailers and logistics providers in Alberta and across the cold chain, reinforcing Canada’s food distribution network and global competitiveness. With this project, CN and Congebec are redefining cold chain logistics in Western Canada—giving customers greater speed, reliability, and confidence in moving their products across North America and into global markets.

“This initiative with Congebec reflects CN’s commitment to building smarter, more sustainable supply chains. This new hub will give our customers new options to move their temperature-sensitive products with greater efficiency, reliability, and reach, helping them compete in markets across North America and globally.”

– Dan Bresolin, Vice-President, Intermodal

“Working with CN on this new Calgary facility is a natural extension of our mission to provide reliable, sustainable cold chain solutions. By combining Congebec’s expertise in temperature-controlled logistics with CN’s expansive rail network, we’re giving customers the confidence to move their products anywhere they need to go, with efficiency and care.”

– Richard Patenaude, President, Congebec (Transport) inc.

“We are proud to contribute our development expertise to a project that sets a new standard for cold chain logistics. This facility represents the kind of genuine partnership Matthews Tribal believes in—built on trust and creating lasting value. By combining our Calgary presence with CN’s network and Congebec’s cold chain expertise, we’re helping customers overcome real challenges while supporting long-term growth in Western Canada.”

– Carleigh Oude-Reimerink, Vice-President, Development. Matthews Tribal

CN Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

About Congebec

Congebec is a Canadian-owned multi-temperature logistics provider of value-added distribution services for the food, retail and packaged goods industries. Committed to food safety, Congebec is a leader in the Canadian and North American markets. With 550 employees and over 50 years of experience, the company operates 16 modern facilities totaling nearly 70 million cubic feet. These facilities are strategically located in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. For more information, visit www.congebec.com.

About Matthews Tribal

Matthews Tribal, part of Matthews—a global real estate development company operating across four continents—specializes in logistics and industrial properties in North America. Matthews Tribal is guided by four core values: we do the right thing, we build partnerships that last, we create long-term value, and we thrive in complexity. By combining a global perspective with local expertise, Matthews Tribal delivers strategic infrastructure solutions that drive economic growth and enhance supply chain efficiency.

