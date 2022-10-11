CN and IBEW Arbitration Concludes with New Collective Agreement

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced the conclusion of the arbitration process with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). The three-year collective agreement is retroactive to January 01, 2022, and runs through December 31, 2024. The agreement includes a 3 percent wage increase for each of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

“We are satisfied to have concluded this arbitration. We continue to focus on implementing a back to basics approach by running a scheduled operation, aligning capacity with demand and working closely with our customers and stakeholders to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of the best network in North America.”

– Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, CN

The IBEW represents approximately 750 unionized Signals and Communications employees in CN’s Canadian operations.

