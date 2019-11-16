CN and Tree Canada collaborate to support City of North Vancouver’s tree canopy

CITY OF NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tree Canada is proud to help commemorate CN’s (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) 100th anniversary through a special Legacy Forest planting that will take place in Moodyville park this afternoon. A gift of 100 trees has been donated to the citizens of the City of North Vancouver as part of the CN100 – A Moving Celebration . Tree Canada has partnered with CN to plant 100 trees in 8 different Canadian cities this year to honour CN’s commitment to greening communities with more cities set to receive trees in 2020.Mayor Linda Buchanan will welcome residents, CN pensioners and community members to come and plant and play. Over 300 shrubs and 100 trees will be planted throughout the park as well as a newly designed playground will be open for all to enjoy. A ceremonial tree planting and plaque unveiling will commemorate the activity. Since 2012, CN has contributed annually and significantly towards Tree Canada greening initiatives. CN demonstrates its environmental stewardship through its championing of urban greening programs such as CN EcoConnexions – From the Ground up and the special edition CN100 legacy forests in partnership with Tree Canada. The CN 100th Legacy Forests will positively contribute to a sustainable future, as planting trees improves air quality and offsets carbon emissions. Trees selected for the plantings have been carefully chosen to thrive in their regions.“The City congratulates CN on its 100th anniversary and is grateful for its role in our community,” says Mayor Linda Buchanan. “We appreciate the generous donation of 100 trees from CN in partnership with Tree Canada to our newly revitalized Moodyville Park. The trees will be a key feature of the park and stand tall as a living legacy that all of our residents will enjoy for decades to come.”“As CN celebrates its 100th anniversary, CN is proud to this make this donation that will last for the years to come. For years, CN has worked closely with Tree Canada to plant over a 1.9 million trees all across the country and we are pleased to leave this lasting impact on the City of North Vancouver’s urban tree canopy. At CN, we strive to be good neighbours in the communities in which we operate and we are proud to be a member of this community,” says Sean Finn, executive vice-president, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer at CN.“Tree Canada is honoured to continue to partner with CN in our work to increase urban forests,” says Danielle St-Aubin, CEO of Tree Canada. “With this special National Legacy Forest, CN is creating a living legacy of sustainability for present and future generations, providing funding and much-needed awareness about the value of trees and green spaces have to our wellbeing as well as the environment.”



About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees. Through our programs, research and educational efforts, we have helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, helped green 660 schoolyards and organized annual urban forest conferences. To date, with our community partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 82 million trees. Treecanada.ca.About CNCN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .

CBJ Newsmakers