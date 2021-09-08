CN Announces its Plan to Introduce Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for all Employees in Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for all its employees in Canada as of November 1st, 2021. Safety being a core value at CN, this measure will contribute to protecting the health of its employees, customers and the communities in which it operates.

CN’s vaccination policy will apply to all employees and new hires in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiaries. It will also apply to CN’s contractors, consultants, agents and suppliers and anyone who accesses CN’s Canadian properties. Requests for medical or religious exemptions will be considered by CN on an individual basis.

The Company is committed to supporting economic recovery and growth. In order to continue running a solid operation, CN is taking robust measures in line with the measures announced by the Government of Canada in order to ensure the safety of its employees and keep the North American economy moving. To learn more about what CN is doing in order to provide a safe and healthy work environment in response to the unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19, please visit https://www.cn.ca/en/stories/20200320-covid-19-update/

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Mathieu Gaudreault Paul Butcher Senior Advisor Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations 1-833-946-3342

media@cn.ca (514) 399-0052

investor.relations@cn.ca



CBJ Newsmakers