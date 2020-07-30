CN Announces Record Crop Year and Increase to Maximum Supply Chain Capacity in 2020-2021 Grain Plan

MONTREAL, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) filed and published its 2020-2021 Grain Plan, announcing that it set a new record by moving over 30 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain from across Canada during the 2019-2020 crop year. CN also announced that it is prepared to move up to 7,600 bulk and processed hopper cars per week outside of winter, and up to 6,100 per week during winter in the upcoming crop year. During the 2019-2020 crop year, over 28.2 MMT of grain moved from Western Canada as well as over 1.1 MMT moved through intermodal containers.

“Although we achieved our best grain movement volumes in 2019–2020, we are far from complacent. As an essential transportation service to the economy, to our customers, supply chain partners, and to the communities we serve, we remain committed to continue making capacity-enhancing investments to our network and to upgrade our rolling stock, including the purchase of 1,500 additional railcars manufactured in North America in 2020-2021. With all those, we are on our way to reach continuously improved performances. These investments benefit our grain customers as well as all those from the other sectors we serve. CN recognizes that the Grain Plan has been a helpful initiative to increase supply chain performance and keep everyone focused on moving annual crops.”

– JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN“Over the last year, the CN Agricultural Advisory Council has been providing CN with insight and feedback from the Ag community. Our input has improved CN’s understanding of the issues that matter to farmers and has helped to contribute to better service. The challenges faced this year demonstrated how essential transportation is and how having a collaborative and resilient supply chain can keep goods moving.”

– Alanna Koch, Chair of the CN Agricultural Advisory CouncilThe annual Grain Plan is prepared through an extensive consultation process and with the input of key stakeholders through an open invitation on the Company’s website. The plan reviews CN’s performance during the last crop year, assesses CN’s ability to move anticipated levels of grain during the upcoming crop year, and it explains specific steps that CN is taking to ensure it has the necessary capacity to move grain safely and efficiently for the benefit of farmers, customers and supply chain partners. CN will continue its monthly update to the plan. The plan is available here .CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S through a 19,500 mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.



