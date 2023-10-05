CN Celebrates 30 Years of Presenting Safe Handling Awards to Rail Shippers

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the winners of its Safe Handling Award for 2022.

“Congratulations to the 2022 winners for your safety efforts around rail equipment. CN is proud to recognize 220 companies for their outstanding safety work and we are honored that we have been celebrating our customers’ Safety efforts for the last 30 years. Ensuring everyone’s safe return home is our top priority, and our customers play a vital role in maintaining essential safety measures for the secure movement of goods.”

– Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at CN

Launched in 1992, CN’s Safe Handling Award is presented to customers who load freight cars with dangerous goods and meet strict standards for the safe handling and shipment of regulated products. The winners must meet established criteria, according to the total number of shipments of dangerous goods for all facilities.

The Safe Handling Award goes hand in hand with CN’s vision to become the safest railway in North America.

“We are proud to recognize our customers for their commitment to running a safe operation. Safety is our core value at CN and one we share with our customers as we must all be engaged and responsible for creating a safe environment for employees and communities.”

– Buck Rogers, Vice-President Petroleum & Chemicals at CN

The Safe Handling Award is an integral part of the Responsible Care® Program – an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Please click here to view the list of winners of CN’s 2022 Safe Handling Award.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

