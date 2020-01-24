CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund Announces Record Results for its 2020 Fundraising Campaign

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the 2020 CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund (the Community Fund) campaign raised a record-setting amount of just over C$2 million for charities.

“CN employees and pensioners have been more generous than ever,” said Olivier Chouc, vice-president of law at CN, and chairman of the board of the CN Community Fund. “This success is unprecedented and the result of ongoing efforts by many of our employees and pensioners. We can be very proud of this spirit of helping and giving shown by all the donors.”Approximately 400 charities from diverse backgrounds such as health and research, community wellbeing, child support and humanitarian aid will benefit from the contribution of over 3,890 CN employees and pensioners as well as 930 outside contributors. The $2 million includes individual contributions as well as amounts collected during fundraising activities such as the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge, the United Way western train ride, the Terry Fox Run, the Big Bike Challenge for Heart and Stroke, and Jeans Day.The Fund, which has been in existence for 53 years and run by CN employees and pensioners acting on behalf of their colleagues, organizes fundraising activities and annual campaigns in support of various Canadian charities. Over the past 10 years, the Fund has raised more than C$18.5 million in donations to help those in need. Today, the Fund is one of the largest and most successful of its kind in Canada thanks to the generosity of CN’s active and retired employees and the hard work of many volunteers who have helped over the years.CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the company’s website at www.cn.ca .

