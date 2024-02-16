CN Files a Notice of Dispute

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) filed for a notice of dispute in its negotiations with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) to support the parties in achieving a negotiated settlement. The TCRC represents approximately 6,000 conductors, conductor trainees, yard coordinators and locomotive engineers across CN’s network in Canada.

CN strongly believes that an agreement can be achieved through the collective bargaining process and remains committed to working with the TCRC to reach an agreement that is good for the employees, for CN and for Canada’s supply chain.

“CN continues its efforts to modernize its railway in a manner that will deliver the best possible service to our customers, while providing our employees with better work conditions and better work/life balance. Recent regulatory changes have challenged crew availability and CN is proposing to address that issue through a modernization of the compensation model. A strong supply chain is good for all stakeholders, the economy, and our employees.”

Pat Whitehead, Executive Vice-President and Chief Network Operating Officer.

About the notice of dispute

Also known as ‘conciliation’, the notice of dispute is a request made to the Canadian Minister of Labour by either party during a negotiation to appoint a conciliation officer to assist the parties in reaching an agreement.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts: Media Investment Community Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson Director Assistant Vice-President Public Affairs and Media Relations Investor Relations (438) 455-3692 (514) 399-0052 [email protected] [email protected]



