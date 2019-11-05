CN Grain Movement: 2019-2020 Crop Year off to Good Start

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that its Western Canadian grain movements broke another record in the month of October, with shipments of 2.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain and processed grain products. The previous record, set in April 2019, was 2.7 MMT.

This fall has been plagued with cold and wet weather which has negatively affected the pace of grain deliveries, leaving rail capacity significantly under-utilized. Despite harvest delays and international trade restrictions, CN has moved over 6.7 MMT so far this year.“We are all part of the same supply chain, and as a railway CN fully understands the impacts that weather can have on the end-to-end supply chain,” said Allen Foster, vice president of Bulk at CN. “Investment at every step of the supply chain – from producers and grain companies to CN’s investment in new hopper cars, increased network capacity, and a more modern locomotive fleet – all played a role in delivering a record month.”CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

