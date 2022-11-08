CN Proudly Joins the United Nations Global Compact

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.

“We are proud to join companies across the world that are demonstrating leadership by implementing responsible business practices. Sustainability is central to CN’s objective to be the safest and most carbon-efficient, operationally effective, and customer-centric railroad in North America.”

Tracy Robinson, CN’s Chief Executive Officer

The UN Global Compact calls for companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

As a participant of the initiative, CN encourages you to visit its profile on the UN Global Compact website and learn more about CN’s latest sustainability work on the Company’s website at https://www.cn.ca/delivering-responsibly

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

