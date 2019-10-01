CN Publishes 2019-2020 Winter Plan

Plan focuses on Safety, Resiliency, Recovery and Partnership

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its commitment to delivering safely during winter, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that, following consultations and collaboration with customers and stakeholders, the Company has published its 2019-2020 Winter Plan.The Winter Plan is an explanation of CN’s commitment to meet the needs of its customers during extreme operating conditions. CN’s investments in meeting growing customer demand across its network also enable the Company to increase the resiliency and recoverability of the network in cases of extreme operating conditions. Investing in specific measures such as key infrastructure and equipment help the Company safely and efficiently move more goods and minimize the impact of unpredictable weather.“Despite historically low temperatures in December 2018 through March 2019, CN delivered record volumes across its network, including in heavily impacted areas such as Western Canada and Northern Ontario,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN. “Growth and safety are at the core of everything we do. We believe that the formula for meeting growing customer demand safely is by investing in double tracking key corridors, upgrading our fleet, maintaining appropriate staffing levels, using air distribution cars and deploying other safety enhancing technologies. These investments also allow us to deal with extreme weather patterns safely and more effectively and enable us to recover faster when the temperature returns to seasonal norms. We want to thank our customers and supply chain partners that are expanding their onsite storage capacity and fluidity. These investments are aligned with an end-to-end view of the supply chain which is critical for North America to fully realize its potential as a leader in global markets.”For more information on CN’s Winter Plan please visit: cn.ca/winterplan About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America.

